1899 and Willow were both released in the last months of 2022, and you'd be forgiven for thinking that’s where their similarities end. The two shows are wildly different in tone, style, and appearance. 1899 is a dramatic period-piece-turned-science-fiction-thriller, filled with surreal visuals and vague mysteries about the nature of the steamship the show takes place on and the people on it. Willow is a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, following the next generation of heroes in a fantasy world filled with colorful magic, evil monsters, and epic sword fights. But there's one thing that both of these shows have in common, and that’s bothering people with their choice of music to play over the credits.

Both shows made the decision to feature modern music as the credits rolled, rather than something orchestral or more period specific. In both Willow and 1899, the mostly pop-rock songs slowly build in the background of the final scene of the episode before playing over the credits. For many viewers, this decision was a questionable one, pulling them out of the show and clashing wildly with the aesthetic and tone. But the music was an intentional decision on the part of the shows' creators, clearly meant to achieve some thematic or aesthetic goal. Regardless of whether it worked or not, it's reductive and unhelpful to write off using more modern music in genre shows like 1899 and Willow outright.

'1899' and 'Willow' Aren't the Only Genre TV Shows in Hot Water

In August 2022, Amazon released the final trailer for their Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power. The trailer featured the song "Breath" by the British musical group Ex Makina, an ethereal and electronic-heavy song that was wildly different from the sound Howard Shore had established for Middle Earth in Peter Jackson's film trilogy in the '00s. A lot of fans took issue with this musical choice, arguing that it was thematically inappropriate for an adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's work. Exact complains were varied, with some arguing that the lyrics were too modern and clashed with Tolkien's philosophy while others felt that it simply didn't sound right for Middle Earth. While the show itself didn't feature the song used in the trailer (or any modern music for that matter), a lot of people were really bothered by the song's presence in the trailer alone.

It's not that people are completely opposed to genre television (or films!) having modern music despite historic or fantastical settings. One of The Umbrella Academy's biggest draws is its eclectic soundtrack, featuring a variety of music spread across decades. The Guardians of the Galaxy films expertly use classic 70s pop hits as a diegetic soundtrack, and as a worldbuilding element that affects the characters on an emotional level. To be fair, these are both stories that exist in worlds like ours (at least to some extent), which perhaps explains the lack of pushback. But there are also movies like 2001's A Knight's Tale, which used intentionally anachronistic musical cues to turn a movie about a medieval squire's quest to become a knight into what's essentially a reskinned high school sports movie. If these all succeeded, why does something like The Rings of Power trailer seem to bother people so much?

Why Are People So Opposed to Modern Music in Genre TV?

A huge part of the issue comes from preconceived notions about what genre TV shows (specifically those set in fantasy worlds or historical settings) should be like. Serious fantasy stories are expected maintain an epic tone, meaning music often ends up with a traditional orchestral score (much like Howard Shore's work for The Lord of the Rings or John Powell's excellent soundtrack for How to Train Your Dragon). A lot of modern fantasy has thematic and aesthetic roots in Tolkien's work, so fans of the genre expect the same level of grandiosity from modern works (especially if they're direct adaptations of Tolkien, like The Rings of Power). More comedic-leaning fantasy and historical fiction can often get away with deviating from this expectation (like A Knight's Tale), but anything attempting to present itself with any degree of seriousness is expected to fit the mold, and that means no modern music.

The primary reason for this is immersion. If you invest in this fantastical or historical other world that's different from our own, hearing a song you've heard dozens of times before is a reminder of the real world that you're trying to leave behind. For some people, this is a deal breaker: they get pulled out of the show and struggle to maintain their investment. Obviously, there's some variation in the implementation, and some attempts are better than others. A Knight's Tale opens with Queen's iconic song "We Will Rock You" being sung by the audience of a medieval jousting tournament, letting you know right off the bat what tone it's going for. But if Frodo and Sam started jamming to Alicia Keys' "Fallin'" in the middle of The Two Towers without any other early '00s pop hits having been played in the previous 4 hours of movies, that would be a baffling choice.

'1899' and 'Willow' Made Their Musical Choices for a Reason

1899 is consistent with its rules. Outside of Eliot Sumner and Ben Frost's cover of Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit," its musical choices are limited to rock and pop songs from the 60s to 80s that play as the credits roll. While they do clash with the dark and brooding style of the episodes themselves, there's an argument to be made that that's less of an issue when the episode is over, and you've already been partially ejected from the world of the show. And furthermore, there’s a narrative function to 1899’s credits song choices. The songs were chosen to reflect the events and themes present in each episode (including the finale’s hilarious use of David Bowie's "Starman"). Not only that, but the sense of anachronism is intentional. The choice to feature modern music is a solid piece of foreshadowing of the reveals of the final few episodes.

Willow does not restrict itself to only utilizing its modern music during the credits. Modern songs play in the middle of 3 of its 8 episodes. Unfortunately Willow doesn’t break the credits pattern until episode 5, so if you'd gotten attached to the separation between the show and the credits, it may have come as an off-putting shock. But even if the musical choices are less consistent and thematically specific than 1899, they're still there for a reason. The modern music in Willow highlights the differences between the new, younger protagonists and their older counterparts from the original movie. Like this new cast of characters, Willow is much more energetic and faster paced than other recent fantasy series, and the musical choices reflect that, even if they're deployed a little unevenly.

Our expectations for fantasy and historical television shows is needlessly restrictive. It may not be your cup of tea, but that doesn't mean there's not a place for more modern music in genre television. 1899 uses such music to great effect, even if Willow often struggles to justify all its needle drops. Let other shows follow in their footsteps and blend modern musical sensibilities with fantastical and historical words. Not all of it will be good, but someone will find a way to make it work, and we’ll see what we’ve been missing out on all this time.