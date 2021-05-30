Get ready to sail across the sea this summer in the next update for the free-to-play game.

Genshin Impact is set to receive a major summer-filled update sooner rather than later. The ultra-popular adventure game will add new quests, areas to explore, and much more this summer

The trailer for Genshin Impact 1.6 unveils the release date alongside a bevy of beautiful imagery that teases "Midsummer Island Adventure" that will have players explore the sea and its mysterious islands. Along with the new Archon quests is playable character Kaedehara Kazuha, who originates from city-state Inazuma. Wielding the power of Anemo and a sword, Kazuha is a powerful five-star character who can provide strong control and additional buffs to the team. Gameplay of his fighting abilities remain unreleased as the trailer instead shifts focus on more wide-ranging features of the update. A boat traveling mechanic will be introduced during the course of the new adventure but will be a time-limited event while players explore a remote area of the sea.

Image via miHoYo

In addition to several new weapons, the latest update will include the arrival of Maguu Kenki, a boss battle that players will encounter at the end of the “Samurai Sighted...To Arms!” challenge. Kenki is featured heavily in the trailer, promising players his unique powers and fighting abilities will prove to be no easy task for players. Two new summer outfits for Jean & Barbara are among the smaller changes 1.6 will have in store next month.

Avid fans have already gotten a peek at the city during a live stream, but today also marks the release of some eye-popping concept art for Inazuma, a vast and colorful new map that players will be able to explore at some point soon. Four new islands - Narukami, Seirai, Tsurumi, Watatsumi - are featured in the official images.

The free-to-play RPG continues to expand its reach, most recently becoming available on the next-gen console, PS5. Genshin Impact is playable on almost every gaming platform, but Xbox fans remain empty-handed while Nintendo Switch owners wait patiently for an inevitable release on the portable console. Until then, the game is available for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Android and iOS.

Check out the 1.6 trailer and Inazuma concept art below before its release on June 9:

