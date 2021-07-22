Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, will launch this fall, but if you can't wait to hunt machines with Aloy, you can join in now and hunt some Ruin Guards instead. MiHoYo and Sony have just announced that Aloy will join the world of Teyvat, in a limited-time event. Aloy will be available to all Genshin Impact players starting this October, and she will be available for free. MiHoYo is also adding a new 4-star weapon that is tailored for Aloy.

The best part is that Aloy will not be locked behind any gacha mechanic. She will be available to all travelers who are Adventure Rank 20 or above. You'll just have to log in once the Genshin Impact 2.1 version is live, and you'll receive Aloy through in-game mail.

RELATED: 'Genshin Impact’ Updates to Version 2.0 and Introduces the Region of Inazuma

​​​​MiHoYo hasn't yet revealed all of Aloy's stats, but she will be a 5-star character. She will be a Cryo Bow character and has a special bow named Predator. If Aloy wields the bow, the attack will increase by 66. Like Aloy, the bow will be available for free and all players will receive it through in-game mail. Aloy will be available in two different phases, with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users receiving her first. All PlayStation users who will log in to Genshin Impact after October 13th will receive Aloy. Travelers from other platforms will receive Aloy after version 2.2, which will end on November 23rd.

Aloy will be free on all platforms, and will not be exclusive to PlayStation users. Although the rewards are free, you'll have to be at Adventure Rank 20 to receive them. The event will be limited in time, so start your Genshin Impact journey right now; the game is available for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile.

KEEP READING: 'Genshin Impact' PS5 Release Date Teased With Announcement Trailer

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Green Knight's New Character Posters for Dev Patel's Sir Gawain Will Set Your Heart Aflame I believe the proper phrase is "hot knight centerfolds."

Read Next

Aakash Regmi (10 Articles Published) More From Aakash Regmi