At long last, fans of Genshin Impact will be able to travel to the highly requested region of Inazuma. The City of Eternity is highly inspired by Japan, which is evident by its architectural designs, cherry blossoms, and some fantastic Japanese tunes. This new update appears to be the same size as the previous two regions, Mondstadt and Liyue, and is so massive that developer Mihoya is changing Genshin Impact from version 1.76 to version 2.0 with this update.

Perhaps most exciting are the new characters who will be joining the roster of Genshin Impact. First up is Kamisato Ayaka, who wields a katana and fan, and fights with ice magic. Second is Yoimiya, who fights with a bow and fire magic, while sporting an absolutely awesome outfit. Next is the wind ninja Sayu, who wears an adorable Tanooki cloak, tail and all. Alongside these new characters will be new content as well. New weapons are being added in the update including several 4-star weapons, such as the bow Hamayumi and the sword Amenoma Kageuchi. Other 4-star weapons are being added as well as two 5-star weapons. These two are the Thundering Pulse which is a bow and the sword Mistsplitter Reforged. Additionally, two 5-star artifacts are being added which are the Emblem of Severed Fate and Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, respectively looking like a samurai and kitsune equipment set.

New NPCs will be interactable in the first three islands in this update, as well as some new stories. The remaining three islands will be released at a later date, but there is still plenty to do in the meantime. In addition to new characters, NPCs, and weapons, there will also be new events including a four-week event called “Thunder Sojourn,” where players can expect to complete several challenges for a special in-game currency. The Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event also makes a return, as well as the Ley Line Overflow, Phantom Flow, and Lost Riches events.

This update brings in a lot of new content and the new region is definitely something fans will be excited about. “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia” update is coming on July 21 and also brings with it cross-play between PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. This means you still have some time to grind out those daily quests before diving into Inazuma and all its wonders! Check out the trailer for the version 2.0 update below.

