miHoYo has revealed the Genshin Impact Verison 2.1 trailer, which showcases everything players can expect from the game's next big update. This version will take travelers to two new islands, including Watatsumi Island, as the struggle between the Shogun Army and Resistance fighters continues. The fight against the oppressive regime of the regional deity will be tough, but this time, players will have some familiar faces offering assistance.

The latest updates will add Aloy, the legendary Nora Huntress, from Horizon Zero Dawn. As previously announced, Aloy will be joining every traveler's adventure team for free. In addition, players will also receive a free four-star weapon that is tailored for the machine hunter, Aloy. Travelers will need as much as they can get to fight the Shogun Army and this update will bring the highly anticipated banner of Sangonomiya Kokomi, the leader of the resistance.

Via miHoYo

RELATED: ‘Genshin Impact’ Updates to Version 2.0 and Introduces the Region of Inazuma

The next update is offering travelers new challenges, as it brings new boss domains and enemies. It will bring a new Trounce Domain boss, La Signora, the 8th of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. As shared by miHoYo on PlayStation's Official Blog, it took the team about eight months to design the boss fight. La Signora isn't the only Harbinger coming in the next version, as Scaramouche, the 6th of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, is spotted briefly in the trailer.

Apart from the character banners, cross-over, and story quests, the update will also let players catch some fish throughout Teyvat after the update officially launches. Fish can be used to cook, or can be traded for some rewards. As the anniversary of the game nears, players will receive 10 Intertwined Fate as a part of an anniversary present from the developers. Players can also enjoy a double amount of Genesis Crystals during the anniversary period.

The update will also bring travelers back to Liyue for the Moonchase Festival. We will possibly see some re-runs of previous banners, although miHoYo hasn't yet confirmed who from Liyue will get the treatment. Genshin Impact Verison 2.1 will be available on September 1. Genshin Impact is free-to-play and is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile.

KEEP READING: 'Genshin Impact' x 'Horizon Zero Dawn' Collab Adds Adorable Aloy as New 5-Star Character

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Clip Proves Simu Liu Can Fight Shang-Chi fights on public transporation!

Read Next