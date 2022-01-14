Well, Netflix has done it again. As the streaming service continues to greenlight more and more shows, unfortunately, many of them don't make it past a second season. The latest victim of Netflix's brutal profit margins is Gentefied. Gentefied is a sitcom-length, Latinx dramedy, that follows three Mexican-American cousins trying to find a balance between chasing the American dream and protecting their neighborhood and culture from gentrification. Season 2 of the show was released on November 10, 2021. Gentefied never managed to breach the Netflix Top 10 list in terms of viewership, which probably contributed to their decision to cancel the series in spite of many positive reviews and a 96% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series starred Karrie Martin, Joaquín Cosio, Joseph Julian Soria, Carlos Santos, Laura Patalano, and Alma Martinez, alongside Season 2 additions Melinna Bobadilla, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, and Clarissa Thibeaux. The second season of Gentefied covered topics like deportation, fatherhood, and trying to survive in a world that continually puts up borders while still centering around trying to save the ensemble's favorite taco shop, Mama Fina's. The series took on an important perspective on gentrification and the way that it affects the people living in the areas that get gentrified.

Netflix has an unfortunate history of developing series that give voice to minorities, getting praise for the representation, and then canceling the series. Sure, you could call it savvy business practice, but it's also difficult to watch it happen to shows like Gentefied, and notably, One Day At A Time. At some point canceling every show that doesn't make it into the top ten algorithm is going to backfire. Creativity and diversity is limited when shows like Gentefied aren't given a chance to thrive.

Gentefied was executive produced by creators and showrunners Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, alongside Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez of MACRO, Aaliyah Williams, Kim Roth, Teri Weinberg at Yelllow Brick Road, and America Ferrera at Take Fountain. Ferrera also directed several episodes throughout the show's two seasons. She's also directing a film at Netflix titled I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, which was adapted by Chávez and produced by MACRO. Netflix does have more Latinx content planned including an On My Block spinoff titled Freeridge, and a limited drama series titled Griselda starring Sofia Vergara who will also serve as an executive producer.

You can watch both seasons of Gentefied on Netflix.

