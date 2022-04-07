Peacock has announced that the streaming service has ordered a new original series called The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning. This unscripted series comes from the creators of the popular series Queer Eye and Emmy Award winners Scout Productions and Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions.

The new series, based on the best-selling 2018 book by Margareta Magnusson, is about the Swedish practice known as Döstädning, or "death cleaning," a tradition that sees a person and their family and friends going through and reorganizing their stuff in the later years of life to clear the clutter and get rid of the things that you no longer need. The series will consist of hour-long episodes focusing on different people who, along with a "Death Cleaner," will help organize homes as well as the lives and relationships as they all partake in this activity, "allowing us to prepare for death while we enjoy life." Rod Aissa, EVP of Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television & Streaming provided this statement with the announcement:

The combination of working with Amy Poehler and her team, along with the fantastic folks at Scout Productions, is something you dream about, and I am so glad this dream came true for us. In this series, viewers will be taken on an honest and emotional journey as they watch everyday people conquer their worst fears and discover who they really are on the inside. We hope our compassionate and dynamic series sparks conversation within each household and breaks the stigma around mortality and the tough reality of letting things go.

Poehler, in addition to being an executive producer, will also act as the narrator of the series. The most recent non-scripted series that Poehler produced was the cooking competition show Baking It, which is also a Peacock Original. “We are so excited to work on such a life-affirming project with the genius creators at Scout,” said Poehler. “Swedish Death Cleaning reminds us to focus on what is truly important, and we couldn’t find a better team to take this journey with than Peacock and the incredible Scout Team.”

Along with Scout Productions and Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, the series is also co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Co-Founder of Scout Productions David Collins, as well as Michael Williams, Rob Eric, and Renata Lombardo will serve as executive producers for Scout Productions along with Paper Kite Productions’ Poehler and Kate Arend. Author Margareta Magnusson will also serve as executive producer with Jane Magnusson, Stephen M. Morrison, Faye Stapleton, and Susanna Lea. “Very rarely do you find a piece of IP this special. To be able to craft it into a format with humor and heart alongside a comedic genius like Amy Poehler is a genuine career highlight," said Collins. "What a full-circle moment to bring a splashy series to Peacock nearly twenty years after Queer Eye for the Straight Guy launched on Bravo. Queer Eye reshaped the way we look at life, and The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning will transform the way we look at death."

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning does not yet have a release date or window, but the upcoming unscripted series will be airing on Peacock. You can read the official description for the series down below.

The Swedish Death Cleaner will turn each home upside down as they uncover and undo decades of collecting. With their distinctly Swedish sensibility, they liberate each person from the clutter in their lives, and allow them to pass on treasured mementos — and the deeply personal stories behind them — to their family, friends, or neighbors. Along the way, viewers will go on a journey with each individual as they recall who they once were, discover who they should be, and navigate how they want to be remembered.

