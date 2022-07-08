Despite having a devoted and loyal fan following, HBO has announced that it is canceling Gentleman Jack after two seasons. This brings an end to the Sally Wainwright series, which had only just recently aired its second (and now final) season.

As first reported by Deadline, the period drama, which is a co-production between HBO and the BBC, will not be renewed for a third season. The news broke just a month after the second season of the series had aired. Gentleman Jack followed the journey of industrialist and landowner Anne Lister, played by Suranne Jones. This historical drama set in Yorkshire in the 19th century is knit together with help of Anne’s diaries, which were written in code and chronicled her relationships with women. Anne Lister is referred to as the “first modern lesbian” because of her diaries, and in this series, her love interest Ann Walker is played by Sophie Rundle. The series showed the challenges Anne faced as she wanted to live life on her own terms.

The first episode of the series aired in April 2019 and showed how a determined Lister looked to save her family name and business, but was also not open to doing things the way society demanded of her. The first season reviewed how the charismatic lady managed the relationships she had around her while weaving her way through society. Season 2 sees Anne and Ann agree to settle into a home together at Shibden Hall, and shows the couple go through straining moments in their relationship. Running for eight episodes, the second season wrapped in June.

Gentleman Jack faced a three-year delay for its second season debut due to challenges created by the pandemic. Executive producers for Gentleman Jack include Wainwright, Jones, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston, and Ben Irving. The series also starred Gemma Whelan, Joe Armstrong, and Timothy West. Phil Collinson and Stella Merz produce with directing handled by Edward Hall, Amanda Brotchie and Fergus O’Brien.

HBO released a statement regarding the cancellation of the show:

“HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack. When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series’ creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it’s been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister’s journey has resonated with viewers. We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann’s story to life. We’d also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons.”

Both seasons of Gentleman Jack are available to stream on HBO Max.