The second season of the period drama is set to premiere this spring.

HBO has just released several new first-look images for season two of the hit, true story-inspired Gentleman Jack. The new images give a small glance into the hotly anticipated second season of the HBO import, which first premiered nearly three years ago in 2019.

The new images tease Jack, better known as the convention-busting Victorian heiress Anne Lister, and her ongoing relationship with Ann Walker. Season two of the series will see the two married and trying to establish themselves as a power couple in town. The first season saw the start of the tumultuous courtship between the two women, which began with Anne Lister's arrival in the small town of Halifax in Yorkshire, where she inherited a wealthy uncle's estate.

The series is based on the real life of historical figure of Anne Lister, whose famous coded diaries that detailed her taboo love life resulted in her being dubbed "the first modern lesbian". And while the series also takes creative liberties with its plot, the relationship between Anne Lister and Ann Walker, played by Sophie Rundle, was quite real, and serves as the anchor for the series. The new images illustrate the importance of their relationship within the series. One image features the two near embrace, with Anne wearing a wedding ring in a show of her devotion. Other images also show Anne Lister at her cheekiest, as she strolls through the West Yorkshire countryside, stone fruit in hand, in her typical masculine attire.

The second season of the show promises drama, however, with Lister's former lover Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe (Joanna Scanlan) joining the season. The series is created by Sally Wainwright for both the BBC and HBO, and the second season will consist of eight episodes, set to premiere sometime in the spring.

Season one of Gentleman Jack is streaming now on HBO. Check out the rest of the images below:

