HBO has just released a new trailer for the second season of their period drama series Gentleman Jack, which is set to premiere later this month. The new trailer gives us a look at the drama, scheming, and romance ahead for Anne Lister (Suranne Jones), the famous diarist who lived in Yorkshire during the late eighteenth and early nineteenth century. Often dubbed the first modern lesbian, the series explores Lister's life based on her own diaries and life events.

"You know everyone's talking about you, don't you?" is how the trailer for Season 2 of Gentleman Jack begins. And who is everyone talking about? Well, Anne Lister of course. In the first season, Anne Lister made her way to her family's ancestral home, Shibden Hall, after her former lover entered into a heterosexual marriage. Soon after, Anne was introduced to the shy but sweet heiress, Ann Walker, played by Sophie Rundle, who lives on a nearby estate. Season 2 opens with Anne and Ann deciding to join their estates and lives in a marriage...of sorts, much to the dismay of many of Ann Walker's family, and the society of the day.

The trailer shows, in a swirl of talk from all sides, the drama that is to unfold in the upcoming season. With discord on both sides, the two Ann(e)s find themselves fighting for their partnership. Meanwhile, an ex of Anne Lister's comes into town, stirring up conflict in Lister's relationship with Walker. Ann Walker soon begins to question Lister's motivations in entering into a marriage with her, and Lister's ex questions Lister's love for her new partner.

Soon, Gentleman Jack is accused of being a fortune hunter, scheming to collect on her partner's large fortune to pursue her own goals. And no one could accuse Anne Lister of being unambitious. She soon sets out on several projects, including a new hotel to be built in a town that she believes to be on the upswing. But how far will her scheming get her? And what will her need to build break?

You'll have to wait until Season 2 to get the answers to those questions. But thankfully the wait won't be too long, as Season 2 of Gentleman Jack will premiere on HBO on April 25. Check out the new trailer down below:

