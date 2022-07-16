When HBO announced the cancellation of Gentleman Jack after just two seasons, the lesbian period drama’s devoted fan base was left reeling at the news. Series’ creator Sally Wainwright conjured up some hope for disappointed fans, sharing that Ann and Anne’s love story could still go on if the series can find another service to stream it globally.

Wainwright – who write, directs and produces the series – revealed that the BBC has shown interest in continuing with Gentleman Jack, but that the series needs a new streaming partner in order to continue, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com. The historical drama set in Yorkshire in the 19th century is a co-production between HBO and the BBC, meaning the series would need to find a new streaming service interested in streaming it globally.

“If HBO had been up for it, there’d have been no question,” Wainwright said about a third season for Gentleman Jack. “It’s been a very successful show in all areas for them – it’s had fantastic reviews, it’s had a very respectable audience and on top of that it’s had an impact on the community of gay women. We have the most extraordinary fanbase.”

Inspired by Anne Lister’s real-life diaries, Gentleman Jack follows Suranne Jones as Anne who wants to live life on her own terms. The diaries – which were written in code – chronicled her relationships with women. A trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community, she sets out on a journey to restore her uncle’s estate in 1832 turns into a series of adventures and a romance with Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

Reacting to the cancellation, Jones shared a video of season two bloopers on Instagram and went on to list the statues and plaques installed in Lister’s memory since the show began. “I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has,” Jones said “It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got. THANK YOU for all your support.”

Rundle also paid tribute to Gentleman Jack on Instagram upon learning the news. “I am so proud to have been a part of reclaiming their place in history,” Rundle said. “I am overwhelmed by the love this show inspired. And PROUD. So fiercely proud.”

Both seasons of Gentleman Jack are available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the Season 2 trailer below: