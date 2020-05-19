Geoff Johns on Showrunning ‘Stargirl’ and Why the Series Moved to The CW

The CW series Stargirl, the latest addition to the DC-TV family and the Arrow-verse, is a delightfully charming story of self-discovery for the teenaged Courtney (Brec Bassinger), whose seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles becomes very different when she has to move with her mother Barbara (Amy Smart), stepfather Pat (Luke Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Trae Romano) to the small town of Blue Valley, Nebraska. But once they’re there, Courtney discovers that Pat has been hiding a superhero-sized secret that inspires her to form a new generation fo superheroes to defeat the bad guys.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, showrunner Geoff Johns (who also created the comic book of the same name) talked about why he wanted to turn this story into a TV series, the inspiration for the tone, how Stargirl became a part of the DC-TV line-up and the Arrow-verse, what they learned from making the other DC Universe shows, why this show is extra special to him, the challenges that come with showrunning a project like this, and whether he’s considered directing.

Collider: What made Stargirl the best next series to add to the DC-TV lineup? Why was now the right time to explore this story?

GEOFF JOHNS: When I pitched the show, I pitched it almost two years ago now. I pitched it to Warner TV and DC, and it was really that I wanted to deliver a show that was based around family and that families could watch together. When I grew up, there were a lot of shows that we’d watch as a family, and this show was gonna be about a young girl who discovered that her new stepfather used to be a sidekick to a superhero, and it was all about this family and the dynamics between the stepdaughter and stepfather, at the core. The tone of Stargirl, in the comics, has always been big and bright and fun, and the JSA has always been this nostalgic but forward-looking team of superheroes. They have this cool history to them, but a very positive outlook, with the idea of carrying that legacy on. All of that is really just a fun world to play in. To create a show that was dealing with young teenagers, and superheroes in high school, and family dynamics, and kids struggling with bullies, and emotional issues, and becoming a superhero helps them tackle that stuff, all made for a really unique show. When you’re working on superheroes, obviously everything has a different tone, and this is all about capturing that tone that the comic books had and trying to make it a really fun show, and accessible for everybody, not just superhero fans. We wanted to make it something that your dad could watch and get joy out of. Anybody could watch it.

Because of its optimism, the show has a very ‘80s Spielberg feel to it.

JOHNS: Yes.

Did you have any direct influences for the series, the story and the character, in that sense?

JOHNS: Yeah. Tonally, before we shot a single frame, I actually rented out a theater in Atlanta where we shot the show. I’d moved there for six months of production and I rented out a theater for the cast and crew, and we screened Back to the Future. Back to the Future is one of my very favorite movies, if not my favorite movie, ever, and the tone of Back to the Future, E.T. and Goonies, all inspired me, growing up, and I love them. I wanted a hint of that in there, or more than a hint. The JSA hearkens back to an era long ago, and I wanted to have a little bit of nostalgia in there. I always loved those films for their optimism, but also, they were taking time travel, pirate adventures or aliens, and making it an accessible emotional story about people. The time travel element or E.T. was an extra thing that helped ignite this really personal emotional story into something even more special and more fun to watch. And the best superhero stories are always symbolic or are metaphors for what we go through. So, the goal was to do something similar, but in its own way. We really did wanna go with a little bit of a throwback to the ‘80s. Glen Winter, who directed the pilot, and Chris Manley, who’s the DP, tried to create a look for it, to give it a slightly timeless feel, but rooted in written some of those classics that I just mentioned.

This show was originally scheduled to just be on the DC Universe streaming site, but it’s also moved over to The CW, and it’s even a part of the Arrow-verse now. Why did those shifts feel like the right move?

JOHNS: Well, a lot of that is above my pay grade, but I’m thrilled for it. I love Mark Pedowitz and Rick Haskins over at The CW, and everybody over there, and I’ve worked with them and the DC crew. The more people, to me, that see the show, the better. I just want people to get an opportunity to watch the show and connect with the characters. It actually happened, after we wrapped the production. There were discussions going on about it airing simultaneously on DC Universe and The CW, and it shifted the schedule around. We had to do some work to accomplish it all, so we were in post longer than we thought we’d be, but it was definitely worth it. I think it’s the best move because, tonally, Stargirl fits right next to a show like The Flash. You’ve got Titans and Doom Patrol, and even the Harley Quinn animated series, that are very adult in the DC universe. The fact that we could have an all ages or broader show on DC Universe, and have it travel to The CW, was great for the show and great for the character. I just want people to give the show a chance and check it out, and hopefully they’ll dig it.

It feels like the shows that have been on DC Universe have been a little bit more experimental. There have been a lot of things done there that we haven’t really necessarily seen on The CW shows. Are there things that you’ve learned from making the DC Universe shows that you think will affect future seasons of those shows?

JOHNS: You always learn something. I learn things on everything, about what works and what doesn’t work, and what’s a challenge. On Stargirl, when we did the show, I took everything that we’ve learned in production, on film and television, an we did some things differently on Stargirl. We worked with 3rdfloor on completely animated pre-vis for some of the action sequences because we had digital characters. For that whole opening sequence in the pilot, we had previous by 3rdfloor, so we could actually watch that sequence, adjust it, change it, shape it, and budget it, before we shot a single frame. That way, we could capture the scope that we wanted. We had Solomon Grundy and flying cars and a huge battle inside. To just wing it or storyboard wasn’t enough. I really was excited that we had the opportunity to work with 3rdfloor because they helped us bring these visual tools that allowed us to then be economical on our shooting. When we would show the whole crew and the cast what it was gonna look like when it was done, and then we’d make storyboards of it and shoot every frame, and we all had a reference point that we were working from. So, when we got into the editorial room, that stuff was actually the easiest to put together because we’d already done it. That helped us elevate the visuals of Stargirl to really make it feel more cinematic, but still staying on budget. That was one of the things we’ve learned. It’s about spending time with the characters and just letting them live. It’s about experiencing things with them, instead of being told, all the time, what they’re thinking and feeling. You can lean in a little bit and let things play out a little more cinematically. There are a lot of things that we tried on this show that was inspired or informed, or was experimental, in its own way. The show is grounded. It’s not experimental, like Doom Patrol, but we still wanted to push the boundaries on the show, visually, how we tell stories, how the characters interact, and the cast. Having Luke Wilson and Amy Smart is fantastic, Neil Jackson is great, and the young cast we brought in is great.

What does it mean to you, personally, to have this character that you’ve talked about being named after and inspired by your sister, become the first comic that you sold to DC and now get brought to life, in this way? Because it’s so personal, does it feel different, or does it feel more special, this time around?

JOHNS: Yeah, this is the most important thing I’ve ever worked on because of the character. It was the first comic book I ever wrote, it was inspired by family, and it’s the first show that I’ve ever showrun. I wanted to showrun it. I wanted to be there, every day. I wanted to work with the writers, the directors and the cast, and really do everything that I could and work with the best possible people, like Greg Berlanti, Warner Bros. studios, the DC crew, our producing director Greg Beeman, and our producer Trish Stanard. All of these people came together, and it was important for me to be there, every day, to work on this because I wanted to make sure that we were all pulling in the same direction and we were all creating what I hoped Stargirl would be. I’m really proud of the show. I think the show is a lot of fun. Everybody put so much passion and energy into it. We had so many wonderful people in the cast and on the crew, and beyond that. Really, it’s a dream come true. I would love to showrun this show for years. It’s my favorite experience that I’ve ever had, in my life, and it means a lot. My parents are thrilled. My family is excited to watch the show. We really tried to land that tone, and that tone is tough to do.

Was this a hard role to cast?

JOHNS: It was tough. We looked at hundreds and hundreds of people. It’s a hard, specific role and it’s a young character, and I had a really specific idea of who Stargirl was. Brec [Bassinger] came in and just crushed it. She’s such a wonderful human being to work with, too. It was just a joy. The whole cast really came together. Amy Smart is the nicest human being alive. Where her character goes, in Season 1, I can’t wait for you to see. She’s so good. When we were watching Episode 10, we were all blown away.

Being a showrunner is an interesting job because it seems like there isn’t really any one thing that you can do to train and prepare for it. You just have to know something about everything. What are the challenges specific to being a showrunner, on a show like this?

JOHNS: There are all kinds of challenges. I was lucky enough to have people to talk to, like Greg Berlanti, or people at the studio, who could get me information. Every show is different. Finding the show and finding the rhythm, for me, was really the most important thing, but at the same time, you’ve gotta deal with hiring the right crew and casting it. It’s all about working with the best people, and all of these talented people came together to make the show. I learned so much from the process. It’s really a challenging process, and I’m grateful that the studio and Greg, and everybody, taught me so much, along the way. It was awesome, but it’s a lot.

You’ve been working on the movies and the shows, and you’ve been a producer, writer and now showrunner. Have you ever thought about stepping in and directing, at some point? Is that something you’ve considered doing?

JOHNS: I think about it. I’d like to do a Stargirl episode. It would be fun to play around with it, that way. I love working with people, so I love working alongside a director. It’s like working with artists in comic books. I love working with Gary Frank and Jason Fabok. It’s a collaboration. As much as I love writing, it’s so much more fun to work with people. I love being in a writers’ room with our writers and producers, who are awesome. That was way more fun. And working alongside a director is way more fun. So, I’ve thought about it. It just is when the time is right and the material is right. We’ll see how it goes. Right now, I’m just grateful to work on this show, in the way I do.

Stargirl airs on Tuesday nights on The CW and is available to stream at DC Universe.