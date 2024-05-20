The Big Picture Geordie Shore star Scotty T faces court for promoting unauthorized investments on social media.

This just in — fan favourite Geordie Shore star Scott Timlin aka Scotty T is heading to court right before he was supposed to make a big comeback with the show’s 25th installment. Timlin is one of the many reality TV stars to have been embroiled in this controversy, a tragedy of a few misleading social media posts.

Scotty T is due to appear at Westminister Magistrates Court next month along with Rebecca Gormley, Eva Zapico, Biggs Chris, and Jamie Clayton from Love Island along with Lauren Goodger and Yazmin Oukhellou from The Only Way is Essex. All of these reality stars are being charged by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with the promotion of unauthorized investments on social media.

The FCA has alleged that ‘finfluencers’ Emmanuel Nwanze and Holly Thompson ran an Instagram account, @holly_fxtrends, to provide advice on buying and selling contracts for difference (CFDs) without the required authorization. The FCA has discovered that Nwanze paid all these influencers including Scotty to promote the account to their combined 4.5 million Instagram followers. If convicted, the influencers could face up to two years in prison, which brings Scotty’s return to Geordie Shore in question.

‘Geordie Shore’ Series 25 Was Supposed to be Scotty’s Big TV Comeback

There’s no denying that Timlin has been one of the biggest stars of Geordie Shore. He joined the main cast of the Newcastle-based reality show in 2012 for its fourth series. During his time on the show, Timlin became one of the show’s most memorable characters. From the friendships he made with fellow cast mate Gary ‘Gaz’ Beadle, to his flings with Holly Hagan, Marnie Simpson, and Chloe Ferry — Scotty remained a fan-favorite till he took a break from the show in 2017.

After leaving Geordie Shore, Scotty T appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 where he emerged as the victor. After his win, Scotty secured a presenting role on Just Tattoo of Us, a show that follows couples, family members, and friends as they design each other’s tattoos. Soon after his stint on the show, Scotty checked himself into rehab in 2017 as he battled drug addiction.

To make matters worse, the reality star was declared bankrupt in 2019 after he had racked up a debt worth more than £147,000. After that, Scotty T decided to turn into a social media influencer and even started posting on OnlyFans. Things finally seemed to be looking good for the former reality star when he appeared in the Geordie Shore reunion in 2022. In 2024, Timlin finally confirmed his comeback for the show’s 25th series when he was spotted with the cast, flying to Thailand from Newcastle International Airport. But, with the FCA charges against him, nobody knows what’s next for Scotty T.

The premiere date for Geordie Shore Season 25 has not been unveiled yet. But you can stream all previous series of the show on Paramount Plus.

