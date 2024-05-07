The Big Picture Discover the hidden gem of Romero's second Dead trilogy with the exclusive Diary of the Dead steelbook at Walmart.

Lionsgate's stunning wrap-around artwork captures the terror of filming real-life zombies in this found footage-style horror film.

Diary of the Dead Blu-ray steelbook now for a July 2, 2024 release date at Walmart

When horror fans think of George A. Romero, the beloved original Night of the Living Dead trilogy that walked the Earth from 1968 to 1985 comes to mind. However, what most mainstream movie watchers don’t know is that the director made a second of the Dead trilogy starting in the mid 2000s. Now, the second entry in Romero’s modern trilogy, Diary of the Dead, is receiving a terrifyingly beautiful exclusive steelbook.

Disturbed by Lionsgate, the Blu-ray steelbook features stunning wrap-around artwork of a zombie with their fellow horde getting up close and personal with a camera. They’re too preoccupied with recording to realize they’re going to be eaten alive. This will be a Walmart exclusive. Lionsgate over the last few years has done a great job supporting the horror genre with various steelbook releases of their franchises. This includes Saw and American Psycho. Diary of the Dead is just the latest to join the company's (undead) steelbook army.

What’s ‘Diary of the Dead’ About?

Released in 2007, The fifth entry in the franchise saw “a group of college film students record the pandemic rise of flesh-eating zombies while struggling for their own survival”. Minus the zombies, the film’s concept has aged pretty well considering our recent context. However, what separates this sequel from the rest of Romero’s of the Dead franchise is it’s a found footage-style film. A genre that gained steam in the 2000s because of the success of The Blair Witch Project and this predates Paranormal Activity’s reign in the horror genre by a couple of years. While the second trilogy in the director’s franchise is not as praised or well-known as Night, Dawn, or Day of the Dead, Diary attempted to do something fresh in a genre that was yet to be reanimated by The Walking Dead. Diary would be Romero’s second-to-last film before he passed away from lung cancer in 2017. This sequel would be followed by Survival of the Dead in 2009, but Romero’s legacy is being kept alive in more than one way. Earlier this year, a direct sequel to Night of the Living Dead, Festival of the Dead, was released on Tubi, while the final installment of the mainline series, Twilight of the Dead, will be released soon. Twilight is based on an unproduced screenplay by Romero.

When Does ‘Diary of the Dead's Steelbook Release?

Diary of the Dead’s new Blu-ray steelbook will be released on July 2, 2024. You can pre-order it now on Walmart’s website for $24.99 USD.