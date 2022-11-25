Tall hairdos and low lights line the stage in the musical biopic limited series, George and Tammy. The Showtime series highlights the chaotic, wild life of being a worldwide superstar while navigating love, and focuses on the tumultuous relationship between Country music icons George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain are stepping into the duo's cowboy boots to bring their music and stories to life as George and Tammy tracks their meteoric rise to fame and everything that followed. Here’s everything we know so far about the limited series, from the trailer, and release date to the cast, plot, and more.

Watch the Trailer for George and Tammy

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon show off their vocal chops and country prowess in the trailer for George and Tammy. A period piece set throughout the 60s, 70s, and beyond, the hair is bigger, the make-up brighter, and the roads are tougher. Very much following the trajectory of the toll it takes to be a rock star, the trailer shines a light on what goes on behind the scenes where booze and pills are concerned. As George and Tommy’s careers skyrocket and they fall in and out of love, they also must deal with their vices and mortality. The most notable aspect of the trailer has got to be Chastain providing vocal accompaniment by singing Wynette’s biggest hit, “Stand By Your Man.” A number-one hit on the Billboard charts, it became her signature song, and Chastain’s powerful belt showcases that she’s more than capable of taking on the role of one of country’s biggest stars.

When and Where to Watch George and Tammy

George and Tammy will debut on Showtime on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET. Originally slated to be a Paramount+ original series, the first episode will also air on the Paramount Network at 9 pm on December 4 following the hit series, Yellowstone. After the first episode, George and Tammy will air exclusively on Showtime throughout its run. The limited series will have a total of six episodes, with the series finale arriving on Sunday, January 8, 2023. All episodes will be available to stream on Showtime.

Behind the Music: Who Are the Real George Jones and Tammy Wynette?

Country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette were both groundbreaking artists in their genre and often are referred to as the King and Queen of Country music. Both finding early success on their own, the two fell in love and were married from 1969-1975, which saw them spawn dozens of country hits as an unstoppable music duo. Both married several times throughout their lives (they were each other’s third marriage) and their life together offstage has become just as famous as the one they lived together under the spotlight.

Tammy Wynette was born on May 5, 1952, in the small town of Itawamba County, Mississippi. She eventually moved to Nashville with hopes of becoming a country music singer-songwriter in 1965, and the rest is history. Within three years, Wynette had massive success with number-one hit singles “I Don’t Wanna Play House” and “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” and was making a name for herself as a prominent female voice within the male-dominated industry. But it was her next number-one single “Stand By Your Man,” co-written by Billy Sherrill (played by David Wilson Barnes in the series), that would become her signature song and make her a legend. Married four times in her life, she met fellow country star George Jones in the late 60s and they were married for six years. As the two became a successful duo with hit singles like “Golden Ring,” Wynette struggled with an addiction to painkillers while Jones battled alcoholism, and the pair eventually divorced in 1975. Wynette remained a staple in the country music genre amidst various addictions and married her fourth and final husband, George Richie (Steve Zahn), in 1978, before passing away at the age of 55 in 1998.

George Jones was born on September 12, 1931, and was known in the country music world for his deep baritone voice and hardened persona. His best-known singles include “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” “The Race is On,” and “Finally Friday.” Entering the music business in the 1950s, he was a lasting presence within the genre and released hits in every decade till the 90s. Known for his vices and drinking problems, it caused a major problem in his marriage with Tammy Wynette, and he also became infamous for missing various shows due to getting too drunk. Following his divorce from Wynette, Jones married his fourth and final wife Nancy Sepulvado, in 1983, and became sober in 1999. Continuing to sing and perform for the rest of his life, Jones passed away at the age of 81 in 2013.

What Is George and Tammy About?

George and Tammy is based on the memoir The Three of Us: Growing up with Tammy and George written by Georgette Jones. Born in 1970, Georgette is the couple’s first and only child and witnessed the beginning of her parents' love and fame only to see it all come crashing down. Throughout the book, Georgette chronicles what it was like to grow up in the shadow of country music’s biggest couple, her mother’s addiction to painkillers which led to her death, and her father’s alcoholism which contributed to their estrangement. The series will be taking all the novel's tell-all-moments and jumping across several decades to do George and Tammy’s story justice, from the highs to the lows.

Related:In Michael Shannon’s Career of Wild Performances, ‘Premium Rush’ May Be His Wildest

Who’s In the Cast of George and Tammy?

Jessica Chastain is playing Tammy Wynette. Chastain is an Academy Award-winning actress, winning the 2022 Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of another real-life Tammy, Tammy Faye, in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Making her film debut in 2008 with the film Jolene, 2011 served as Chastain’s breakout year, in which she starred in both The Tree of Life and The Help, the latter of which got her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She then made waves as a leading lady for her portrayal of CIA analyst Maya Harris in Katherine Bigelow’s thriller Zero Dark Thirty, and Chastain received her second Academy Award nomination, this time for Best Actress. She’s gone on to star in several blockbuster films and is known for taking on headstrong characters with feministic themes. Before starring in the Showtime limited series, she co-starred in the HBO miniseries Scenes from a Marriage (2020) opposite Oscar Isaac. Michael Shannon is starring as Country singer George Jones in George and Tammy. A renowned actor primarily known for his gritty supporting roles, Shannon has received two Best Supporting Actor nominations at the Academy Awards, for his performances in Revolutionary Road (2008) and Nocturnal Animals (2016). Hailed for the chameleon-like qualities that allow him to sink his teeth into any genre from dramas and thrillers to comedies, Shannon is best known for his roles in 8 Mile (2001), Shape of Water (2016), Knives Out (2019), and Bullet Train (2022). On television, he has appeared in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014), and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers (2021).

Steve Zahn is featured opposite Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette’s fourth and final husband, George Richey. A well-known songwriter and producer, Richey also became Wynette’s manager in the 70s and wrote various hits for her and George Jones while the pair performed as a duo. Zahn is perhaps best known for his work in the first season of The White Lotus as the privileged vacationer in crisis Mark Mossbacher, for which he was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Working in the industry since the 90s, his most notable works include the films Reality Bites (1994), Happy, Texas (1999), and the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise series. Walton Goggins is playing the prolific songwriter Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery in the limited series. Based in Nashville, Montgomery worked with countless artists over his career and wrote more than 70 songs with his frequent collaborator and friend, George Jones. Goggins is known for playing quirky larger-than-life roles and is currently starring in the HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones as conman Baby Billy Freeman. He’s also starred in the FX Western series Justified (2010-2015) and appeared in the movies Django Unchained (2011), Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018), and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

Pat Healy will be portraying Tammy Wynette’s second husband and frequent collaborator, Don Chapel. A prolific Nashville songwriter, his most notable hit was “When the Grass Grows Over Me,” which was performed and released by George Jones in 1970. Healy has appeared in various films and television series over the years, most recognizably for his ongoing role as Michael Dixon in Station 19, and the recurring character Jeff in Better Call Saul Season 6. The main cast is rounded out by David Wilson Barnes as the famous music producer Billy Sherrill. Primarily working in country music, he collaborated with both Tammy Wynette and George Jones, and co-wrote Wynette’s biggest hit, “Stand By Your Man.” Barnes has steadily starred in various television series throughout his career, including AMC’s The Son (2017-2019), HBO’s Perry Mason (2020), and most recently in Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad (2021).

Who Is Making George and Tammy?

George and Tammy is created by Abe Slyvia. Slyvia is a producer, writer, and director, known for penning the screenplay for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, marking another collaboration with Chastain. He’s also written and produced the series Dead to Me (2019-2022), Hap & Leonard (2016-2018), The Affair (2014-2019), and Nurse Jackie (2009-2015). The series is executive produced by Sylvia, Chastain, Andrew Lazar (Persuasion), Josh Brolin, David Glasser (Yellowstone), David Hutkin (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Bob Yari (Yellowstone), and Bryan Goluboff (The Basketball Diaries). The entire series is directed by Australian director John Hillcoat, who is best known for directing the critically acclaimed 2011 film, Lawless, and the Black Mirror episode “Crocodile” from Season 4. The series is written by Sylvia, Sheri Holman (Longmire, Filthy Rich), Goluboff, Becky Mode (Smash), and Lindsey Villarreal (Resident Evil).