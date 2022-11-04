George and Tammy, a 6-part limited series set to chronicle the iconic careers of country music greats, Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastain) and George Jones (Michael Shannon) and the complicated romance they shared, has been picked up by Showtime and is set to premiere its first episode on the streamer on December 4. The show, which kicked off production in 2020, was initially planned for the now-defunct Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network, then was later set to premiere on Paramount+ before finally finding a home on Showtime. To celebrate streamer has also treated us to the first trailer for the series, offering a glimpse of its titular characters crooning some of the iconic tunes that defined their celebrated careers.

In addition to premiering on Showtime, the inaugural episode will simultaneously air on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET/PT following right after Yellowstone. The remaining 5 episodes will then air exclusively on Showtime. Paramount+ subscribers with Showtime bundles will have access to new episodes of the show earlier on Fridays before they make their way on-air by Sunday. Audiences outside the US and Canada will be able to access the show via Paramount+.

Based on the book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, authored by George and Tammy's daughter, Georgette Jones, the series will take audiences through the struggles and challenges that often plague the personal lives of our favorite stars behind-the-scenes of their success. Both two-time divorcees before they met, Tammy and George's relationship would prove pivotal as it propelled both their careers to unprecedented heights. They released several chart-topping duets and sparked a whirlwind romance that morphed into a lifelong friendship after they divorced. Unfortunately, there was no fairy-tale ending for the duo; intense at the start, their flame would eventually get doused by George's alcohol addiction which lead to their split. The trailer promises a poignant telling of what is widely billed as one of the greatest romantic stories originating from the music industry.

Image via Paramount/Vanity Fair

Showtime's acquisition of the series is the streamer's first major move following a recent shake-up at its brass which saw Chris McCarthy take over the reins from David Nevins who announced his exit from the streamer in early October. “Jessica and Michael are truly extraordinary as Tammy and George and their searing performances and undeniable chemistry bring to life the legendary relationship of the King and Queen of country music," said the new boss who also oversees the affairs at Paramount Media Networks. McCarthy further added that “the creators and the entire cast have delivered a series with the subtlety, nuance, and complexity that are the hallmarks of the Showtime brand and what our viewers deserve and demand.”

The ensemble cast is fleshed out by Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), Kelly McCormack (A League of Their Own), Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones), Pat Healy (Station 19), David Wilson Barnes (Perry Mason), and Katy Mixon (American Housewife).

The project reunites Chastain with series creator Abe Sylvia with whom she worked on the 2021 biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye which earned Chastain her first Best Actress Oscar award. John Hillcoat (The Road) serves as both director and producer. Sylvia executive produces alongside Chastain, Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin, and Kelly Carmichael with 101 Studio's David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. Production companies collaborating on the project include MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Co., and Blank Films Inc.

Check out the trailer for the limited series below: