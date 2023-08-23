The Big Picture George Arliss' portrayal of Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli in the film Disraeli set the precedent for award-winning biopics and historical films.

Disraeli was not only one of the first sound films, but it was also a pioneer in adapting stage plays to the screen.

The film utilized embellishments and fictional elements to create a compelling story, foreshadowing the trend of highly embellished "true stories" in Hollywood.

There are few things that Hollywood likes more than an inspiring true story — unless it is “not letting the truth get in the way of a good story,” as a number of purportedly “historical” films can attest. There are always a slew of biopics and historical films nominated in the top Oscar categories in any given year, and the history of the Best Picture winners is littered with dozens of historical films that have come away with the top prize, from Gandhi and Chariots of Fire to The King’s Speech and 12 Years a Slave. The history of the Best Actor Oscar also bears out this adulation of compelling performances of real people. Gary Oldman finally won his Oscar for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour; Helen Mirren for playing Elizabeth II in The Queen; Meryl Streep won for playing Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady; Eddie Redmayne for Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything; the list goes on for ages and ages. Still, as much as Hollywood loves these sorts of films, there was once a trendsetter in the category that originally tapped the undiscovered potential of biographical and historical films. For the Oscar-winning performance for an actual historical character, that selection only had to wait until the third Academy Awards ceremony, as in 1930 George Arliss came away with the golden statuette for his portrayal of Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli in 1929’s Disraeli.

The History of George Arliss' 'Disraeli'

Image via Warner Bros.

The movie, as the title would indicate, is about Disraeli, the two-time Prime Minister of the UK. It focuses particularly on Disraeli’s attempt to secure control over the Suez Canal while fending off Russia’s attempts to do the same thing and sparring with his political rival William Gladstone. He navigates his way through a number of different political games, machinations, and double-crosses along the way, and ends up securing funding to buy out the shares in the Canal from the Khedive of Egypt, ending in a career triumph.

In terms of the film itself, there was an interestingly long process involved in bringing the story to the screen in the first place — a process in which Arliss was intimately involved from the very beginning. In 1910, Arliss, who was a rising star as a stage actor, gave producer George Tyler the idea for a play about Disraeli, as Arliss thought the man led a fascinating life that would be the perfect subject for a stage adaptation in which he could play the titular role. Tyler then commissioned the playwright Louis Napoleon Parker to write a play about Disraeli. This was done, and the play premiered in 1911, starring Arliss. As Arliss would play Disraeli on both the stage and the screen, this part of his story also proved to be an element later repeated to great success in the awards season.

RELATED: Oscar Winners Don’t Actually Own Their Oscars

How 'Disraeli' Established an Award-Winning Phenomenon

Image via Warner Bros.

This was only the beginning of the road for the story of Disraeli, however. Over the next several years, it gradually began to become Arliss’ defining role. Despite that fact, though, when it was first adapted into a film, the 1916 version of Disraeli starred, not Arliss, but Dennis Eadie instead. However, Arliss himself soon managed to gain the rights to the film, and produced another film version of Disraeli, starring himself again, in 1921. In this film, as well as the later version, Arliss’ wife, Florence Arliss, also played the role of Disraeli’s wife, Lady Beaconsfield.

When films began implementing sound, signaling the beginning of the end of the silent film era, Arliss decided to remake the movie yet again, adapting the play to the new technology and becoming one of the very first films to incorporate sound into its story. As such, when Arliss won the Oscar for his role in 1930, the win made a great deal of sense: not only was it his iconic role, but it was also a role he had played and fine-tuned over the course of almost twenty years before he won his Oscar.

But even beyond the acting chops of George Arliss, the film ended up both breaking new ground and becoming a trendsetter in a number of different categories. For one thing, it was, of course, one of the earliest sound films, and was consequently a pioneer in the new technology; for another, with his win Arliss also became the first British actor to win the Award. Even more than these notable accolades, though, the film and Arliss’ performance set precedents that would become the hallmarks of award season juggernauts for decades to come.

The Later Hollywood Trends That Followed George Arliss and 'Disraeli'

Image via Warner Bros.

Not only did Disraeli set the precedent for future award-winning biopics and historical films, but it also was one of the most notable early examples of a number of later Hollywood trends. It was a film adapted from a stage play, and starred an actor who had moved from the stage to the screen. Arliss also, as a result, became the first actor to win for a movie remake, and the first to win for playing a role he had already played in an earlier film. The modern obsession with (and complaints over) incessant remakes and reboots may be fair, but even though there are many excellent remakes, it is hard to imagine the same film being made three times in the span of 13 years even now.

It also was emblematic of another prevalent future trend in cinema, and that is the highly embellished “true story.” Sections and entire subplots of the story were apparently taken not from Disraeli’s actual life but from a different play of the early 19th century, and a number of characters in the play were entirely invented for the story or changed into a different character from the actual events, like the fictional character of Sir Hugh Myers replacing the real Lionel de Rothschild in the purchase of the Canal rights.

Disraeli, of course, did not single-handedly create the furor over historical films, remakes, play adaptations, or actors reprising the same roles, but it was certainly one of the earliest and most notable examples of the way that those elements could be effectively and artistically used to create a compelling story from a fascinating subject and an accomplished actor. The Awards of 1930 proved to be a testament to the efficacy of these sorts of stories, as the movie in addition to winning Best Actor also was nominated for Best Picture and Best Writing. While it was not necessarily the origin of all the trends that it played into, it was an important early example of the power of the historical biopic film as the Oscar juggernaut that it would eventually become.