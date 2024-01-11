The Big Picture George Carlin's AI-generated comedy special has sparked controversy, with his daughter criticizing its attempt to replicate his genius and voice.

Just months after writers and actors put down their signs and left the picket lines, satisfied enough with their new contracts, which included concerns over the future of AI, a George Carlin comedy special has arrived. If that sentence raised an eyebrow, yes, you are correct - the legendary comedian passed away back in 2008. Enter the AI movement. The special, titled George Carlin: I’m Glad I’m Dead (can we really confirm that?) arrived on Tuesday and is now available on YouTube courtesy of Dudesy, an AI podcast and YouTube account led by Mad TV’s Will Sasso and podcast host Chad Kultgen. Of course, the special ruffled a few feathers, with Carlin’s daughter, Kelly Carlin, slamming it for its failed attempt at copying her father’s cadence, material, and personality.

The beginning of the “special,” which you can check out in its entirety below, features a lengthy disclaimer, warning audiences that it isn’t a posthumous Carlin release but instead an AI program that’s been trained to sound the part of the divisive comedian. The bits involved in the hour-long segment are all things fans could imagine Carlin touching on if he were still alive today, such as mass shootings, the upcoming election, and social media - taking jabs at entrepreneurs like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

While some fans may be happy that Carlin is back, even if it means in a computerized form, his daughter is anything but, taking to X to voice her disdain for the AI-generated comedy special. In her statement, Kelly Carlin spoke about her father’s legacy, writing, “My dad spent a lifetime perfecting his craft from his very human life, brain and imagination. No machine will ever replace his genius.” She went on to slam the new wave of AI programming that we’ve seen as of late, adding, “These AI-generated products are clever attempts at trying to recreate a mind that will never exist again.”

What the Heck is Dudesy Anyway?

An AI generator fashioned for all the dudebros out there, the hosts crack a beer at the beginning of an episode and get down to the brass tacks of stories fit for a night out on the town with the whitest middle-aged men you know. Am I old or do I just not get it? Included in the lineup of episodes is titles like “Will and Chad Get Drunk,” “I’m Dragon Ball Z, Dude,” and a shocking amount of Alex Jones-centered content.

You can check out Kelly Carlin’s scathing response below: