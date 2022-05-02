HBO revealed today the trailer for George Carlin’s American Dream, a two-part documentary that will chronicle the life and expansive career of legendary stand-up comic George Carlin. Widely considered one of the best comedians of all time, Carlin was known for his laser-focus ability to joke about world issues in general and United States issues in particular, which still ring true even years after his death. The documentary will also center around Carlin’s personal life, his struggle with drugs and how it affected his family.

The trailer makes it clear that revered comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, Bette Midler, and Jon Stewart all were deeply influenced by Carlin’s work, to the point of calling the late comedian “the Beatles of stand-up comedy”. They also talk about Carlin’s strategy to reinvent himself and how he managed to keep a career that spanned five decades of humor.

On the more personal side, George Carlin’s American Dream is set to chronicle Carlin’s rise to gigantic stardom. It will revisit his childhood in New York City, his long struggle with drugs that ended up taking its toll on his health, his brushes with the law, his marriage of 36 years (and why it ended), and his second marriage to Sally Wade. The documentary also features intimate interviews with Carlin’s daughter, Kelly Carlin, who will offer unique insight into her family’s story and her parents' enduring love and partnership.

RELATED: Joel Kim Booster Lands First Netflix Comedy Special 'Psychosexual'

George Carlin’s American Dream is directed by a filmmaker who, much like Carlin, was praised for having a deep understanding of comedy to the point of changing it: Two-time Emmy winner Judd Apatow also helmed Trainwreck, The 40-year-old Virgin, and The King of Staten Island. Apatow co-directs the documentary with Michael Bonfiglio, who has an extensive experience directing comedian’s stories. The Emmy winner directed documentaries centered around Patrice O’Neal, Gary Gulman, and the David Letterman talk show on Netflix.

In addition, George Carlin’s American Dream features never-before-seen archival material including archival films, photos, audio recordings, letters, and diaries of the comedian, as well as interviews with Chris Rock, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, W. Kamau Bell, Sam Jay, and Judy Gold. Other members of the family and close friends who also share their memories of Carlin are manager Jerry Hamza, second wife Sally Wade, his late brother Patrick Carlin, and others.

Read the official synopsis here:

‘George Carlin’s American Dream’ chronicles the life and work of legendary comedian George Carlin. Dubbed the “dean of counterculture comedians,” Carlin’s career spanned half a century during which he headlined 14 HBO comedy specials and appeared on “The Tonight Show” over 130 times, constantly evolving with the times and staying sharply resonant up until his death in 2008 and beyond. Carlin’s ability to zoom in on societal ills has proven eerily prophetic and much of his work resonates today with alarming - and still hilarious - clarity. The documentary examines a cultural chameleon who is remembered as one of the most influential stand-up comics of all time.

HBO premieres parts one and two of George Carlin’s American Dream on May 20 and May 21, respectively. On HBO Max, you’ll be able to stream both parts of the documentary on May 20. You can check out the trailer and poster below:

Maggie Stiefvater on ‘Bravely,’ Merida’s Relationship With Change, and Which of the Triplets Is Her Favorite

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (566 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe