George Clooney's Batman suit, including the infamous nipples, was a reflection of Joel Schumacher's desire to create a different tone for the Batman films.

While the nipple suit may have been ridiculed, it was appropriate for the lighthearted and campy tone of Batman & Robin.

The superhero genre is in decline. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sunk to the bottom of Atlantis. Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania came and went. The days of live action comic book heroes dominating the box office nearly every week are over... for now. A few superheroes are still fighting the good fight. Spider-Man is still a success, whether it be the Tom Holland franchise or the Spider-Verse films. In 2022, we were all in awe of Matt Reeves' The Batman. Robert Pattinson looked like a badass as the Caped Crusader and we quickly forgot how he ever played a sparkly teenaged vampire. Batman has always been the coolest looking of the superheroes. Okay, cool looking might not be the best way to describe the Adam West days, but from Michael Keaton, to Val Kilmer, to Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, the Dark Knight was a vigilante dressed in darkened armor, swooshing through the shadows of the night to destroy evil.

Then there's poor George Clooney in 1997's Batman & Robin. Joel Schumacher's second attempt at making a Batman movie is widely considered the worst of the DC hero's movie history. It sits at just 11% on Rotten Tomatoes and with a 3.8 rating from viewers on IMBb. It's not only the cartoony tone or how silly Arnold Schwarzenegger was as Mr. Freeze that gets criticized. The worst offender might have been Batman's suit. Here, the sleek look was gone for a suit that had... are those nipples?! It's time to celebrate those nipples. They are the perfect example of what the movie was supposed to be, damn it.

Batman's Suit Has Many Different Versions

For decades, Batman had a simpler look. Bruce Wayne's alter ego was a man in gray spandex with a bluish black cape and cowl. That's how he was presented in the 1943 Batman serial, the 1949 Batman and Robin serial, and that's how Adam West portrayed him in the '60s Batman series and 1966's Batman: The Movie. Starting with Tim Burton's Batman in 1989, the Caped Crusader took a more complex look. The Batsuit was now black, but also thicker, like armor. It could take the punches and bullets of those who meant Batman harm. It wasn't just an aesthetic, but a protective shield. It became even more advanced with Christopher Nolan's trilogy. Take away the cape and Batman looked like a soldier going into battle.

That continued with Matt Reeves' version of Batman. In an interview with Deadline, costume designers Glyn Dillon and David Crossman spoke about the practicality of Reeves' Dark Knight. Dillon said, "Matt definitely wanted the suit to be utilitarian, and importantly, it had to be a suit that Robert could move and fight in. Practicality and mobility were the main concerns... We liked the idea that he would use stuff that cops would use, leather ammo packs and handcuff holders etc… it feels much closer to ‘Special Forces’ than Spandex.”

Utilitarian and practicality are not words one would ever use to describe George Clooney's iteration of Batman. Can you imagine Bruce Wayne designing his suit, then stopping in mid-build and saying to himself, "No, no, something's just not right. Hmm. That's it! It needs nipples!" Just what do rubber nipples do on a crime fighter's suit? It could be used to distract The Joker or Mr. Freeze, perhaps confusing them long enough for Batman to take them down, but that's about it.

Joel Schumacher Wanted George Clooney's Batman To Have a Different Tone

To understand why George Clooney's Batsuit had nipples, you have to look at who made the movies. Tim Burton made Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, with Michael Keaton under the mask. There were no nipples to be found, though the suit did have abs. Why does Batman need a six-pack? No wonder Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman fell for him. Joel Schumacher was brought in to direct the third film, with Keaton still attached, but then the actor had a fateful conversation with his new director. As revealed on Backstage's In the Envelope podcast, Keaton said of Schumacher, "He asked me, ‘I don’t understand why everything has to be so dark and everything so sad,’ and I went, ‘Wait a minute, do you know how this guy got to be Batman? Have you read… I mean, it’s pretty simple.’" With them not being able to agree on the film's tone, Keaton dropped out.

Schumacher's first turn helming a Batman flick was 1995's Batman Forever, with Val Kilmer as Bruce Wayne and the Caped Crusader. The tone is drastically different from what Burton went for. It's not dark and sad, as the director put it to Michael Keaton. Instead, Joel Schumacher's Batman films are an homage to the Silver Age of comics. Everything is lighter and brighter, with Batman cracking jokes ("It's the car, right? Chicks love the car.") and Jim Carrey's Riddler so over-the-top that he steals every scene. Batman Forever, while not as cheesy as what would come next, feels more cartoonish. And it also birthed the nipple Batsuit! Don't believe me? Stop reading this and go look. Chris O'Donnell's Robin has got 'em, too. So maybe cut George Clooney some slack?

George Clooney's Suit Does 'Batman & Robin' Justice

Joel Schumacher and Val Kilmer did not get along during the filming of Batman Forever. Kilmer chose not to come back for the next sequel, so for Batman & Robin, George Clooney was Val Kilmer's replacement. It was perfect casting. Clooney, with his rugged good looks, was already a household name thanks to his run on E.R. He was taken seriously, but was also cool and charismatic. While that made for a very underrated Bruce Wayne, it resulted in a Batman that has been relentlessly ridiculed for a quarter of a century. Batman & Robin takes the tone of Batman Forever and turns it up to 11. It's the cheesiest of comic books come to life. Even Adam West's version is more intimidating. Arnold Schwarzenegger is horribly miscast and Schumacher can't go more than two minutes without having someone drop a bad joke. "Hey, Freeze, the heat is on," Batman says at one point. Ugh. And yes, then there were the nipples. While they're forgotten in Batman Forever, the nipple batsuit encapsulates everything that people saw wrong with Batman & Robin.

While they're silly, they also get too much grief. Sure, they looked funny, but they are not that bad. How are they any worse than when Val Kilmer or Chris O'Donnell wore them? How are they worse than Keaton's rubber abs, or Superman flying around in his red underwear? Those circular protuberances work for the tone of this movie. Batman & Robin is more lighthearted camp, with a fun, old school feel. It's not meant to be so dark. What better way to have a lighter Batman than to make him look lighter and less serious. So many Batman portrayals have been dark and brooding. Clooney's Batman cracks jokes and slides down dinosaur statues while going up against cartoony villains. His costume should look cartoony too, nipples and all. Can you imagine the militaristic looking Christian Bale or Robert Pattinson in Batman & Robin? It's not just their attitudes that would go against the tone of the movie. Their appearance would betray it as well. So celebrate the nipple! I mean, it's still better than when Clooney showed up in The Flash, right?

Batman & Robin is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

