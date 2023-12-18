The Big Picture Warner Bros. Discovery and DC's The Flash had impressive cameos despite mixed reviews and underperforming box office numbers.

George Clooney's surprising appearance in the film sparked speculation about his return as Batman, but he firmly denied the possibility.

The infamous "nipple suit" from Batman & Robin has become a notorious and questionable costuming decision in film history.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and fans as well as under-performing numbers at the box office, there’s no denying that Warner Bros. Discovery and DC’s The Flash delivered on cameos. With Michael Keaton and Michael Shannon reprising their roles as Batman and General Zod, respectively, and Nicolas Cage making his long overdue Superman debut (even if he was surprised by the final outcome), the movie was filled with familiar faces from DC films of yesteryear. At the very end of the film, just when it seems that Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen aka The Flash has made it back to his universe, he’s slapped in the face with a huge surprise when the Bruce Wayne he’s expecting to step out of a car isn’t the one that emerges. Instead of Ben Affleck’s caped crusader, audiences and Barry were shocked to see George Clooney pop out of the vehicle.

This left audiences with a handful of reactions, with the main one being - will Clooney return to the fold as the character he portrayed in the cult-classic Joel Schumacher-helmed 1997 film, Batman & Robin? In the past, the actor has only had negative things to say about the project, and he’s keeping it that way. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, while on the red carpet for his latest directorial venture, The Boys in the Boat, Clooney put a very serious, albeit hilarious, nail in the coffin of the possibility, commenting, “I don’t think there are enough drugs in the world for me to go back again.”

George Clooney Was Upset That His Costume Wasn’t True To Character

A man who knows what his fans want, Clooney added that there “was such a clamor” from his following for him to don the suit and get back to work that he had no choice but to join the production. But, there was one thing missing.

I actually said, ‘Where are my rubber nipples?’ And they were like, ‘Can we do it without the rubber nipples?’ I was like, ‘Well it’s not really my Batman, is it?’

Close

Ah, yes. The iconic nipple suit. Batman & Robin had Schumacher’s colorful flair all over it, with the director perhaps going even more overboard after the studio hired him to pick up the torch from Tim Burton, whose Batman series was a touch too dark for their taste. If audiences needed help sorting out the superheroes from the supervillains, all they needed to do was look at the costumes, as Clooney’s Batman, Chris O’Donnell’s Robin, and even Alicia Silverstone’s Batgirl each had protruding nipples fashioned in. Quite the look, the suits have gone down in history (just like the film) as one of the most questionable costuming decisions of all time.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran shaking the future of the DCEU up, there’s a solid chance that audiences will never know what happens to Miller’s Barry Allen after he landed in the universe of nipple suits, although we’d love to know if he got his own. Check out a trailer for Schumacher’s much-talked-about Batman film below and stream the title now on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max