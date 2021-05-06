George Clooney is the latest celebrity partnering with fundraising company Omaze and is doing so in the most hilarious way possible. Clooney is pretending — we think — to be Brad Pitt’s biggest fan in the new promotional video, which aims to raise money for The Clooney Foundation For Justice. The winner of the Omaze promotion, which selects a donor randomly, will spend time with Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney at their Lake Como home in Italy. After briefly explaining what the winner will receive, the new video shifts and then focuses on Clooney’s obsession with Pitt.

The Oscar-winner notes that he likes meeting new people, and says that lifelong friendships can blossom out of nowhere. This leads him to tell us about one of his newest friends, Byron (aka comedian Byron Bowers), who we learn he met on Craigslist after buying a Batman action figure last year. Byron tells us that he showed up to buy the toy and then never left, eventually moving into his house and quarantined with him. Clooney has his own bedroom and everything, which is decorated from floor to ceiling in Pitt posters. There is also a pillow featuring Pitt’s face that Clooney clutches, which he admits his wife wanted him to throw out.

Image via Omaze/YouTube

RELATED: The Best Brad Pitt Movies Streaming Right Now

Clooney offers up movies from his resume to watch with Byron, and we find out they’ve watched Ocean’s Eleven over 22 times. After Clooney suggests they watch Batman & Robin, Byron opts to watch the Steven Soderbergh-directed flick a 23rd time. The roommate also finds himself terrified as he continues to run into cardboard cutouts of Pitt all over his house, while Clooney gushes over his friend’s acting skills. Later in the video, the actor notes he and Byron had to make a difficult decision regarding their living situation when the stay-at-home order was eventually lifted. “I told him to get the f*ck out,” Byron tells the camera.

To close out the video, Clooney tells the viewers that if they want to have half as much fun as he did with Byron last year, they can donate to his charity through Omaze. Surprisingly enough, we find that the Syriana actor still hasn’t left Byron’s house as we see him filming in his buddy’s garage. Check out the hilarious video below:

KEEP READING: Every George Clooney-Directed Movie Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

Jason Statham on Re-Teaming with Guy Ritchie on ‘Wrath of Man’ and Why It’s Different From Their Previous Films Plus, updates on ‘The Meg 2,’ the ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ sequel, and Ritchie and Statham’s next film after ‘Wrath of Man.’

Read Next