After heading to the stars in Solaris, Gravity, and his recently-directed The Midnight Sky, George Clooney has booked himself another one-way ticket to outer space. The Wrap reports that Clooney will produce a new TV series take on the long-running, influential serial character Buck Rogers — and what's more, he's gonna star in it, too.

For those unfamiliar, Buck Rogers was originally created introduced in the 1928 pulp novella Armageddon 2419 A.D. by author Philip Francis Nowlan. He was a hit, appearing in many other pulp stories, comic books, and radio serials following his intergalactic adventures. On the screen, he appeared in 1930s movie serials, a 1950 ABC TV series and a 1979 NBC TV series. His stories helped popularize science fiction as an accessible, fun, family-friendly genre, combining technological space exploration with classic swashbuckling heroism. It's no hyperbole to say there is no Star Wars without Buck Rogers.

Image via NBC

Clooney will produce this new TV take on the character with regular producing partner Grant Heslov through their Smokehouse banner (Catch-22) for it studio of the moment Legendary (Godzilla vs. Kong). And while the character he'd play isn't reported, the Wrap does report he's in talks with Legendary to star in the series. Will he play Buck Rogers himself? An older version of the character handing the reins over to his grandson played by an up-and-comer? Will he just the voice the robot and call it a day?

Don Murphy and Susan Montford will also produce the series through their Angry Films banner (Real Steel), as will screenwriter Flint Dille, the grandson of original Buck Rogers publisher John F. Dille. The prolific multimedia writer Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man) has been tapped to write the series. No other network, plot, or casting details are known yet.

