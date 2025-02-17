Even though ER is credited as George Clooney’s breakout role, it’s surprisingly easy to forget his career started with a '90s television juggernaut. In 2000, two years after he departed the medical drama for Hollywood, Clooney and his ER co-star Noah Wyle reunited for Fail Safe, a made-for-TV film based on the book of the same name by Eugene Burdick and Harvey Wheeler, as well as the 1964 movie adaptation directed by Sidney Lumet. Set in the early 1960s, Fail Safe supposes mutually assured destruction between the U.S. and Russia not solely because of existing Cold War paranoia, but also because of a technological error that spirals out of control.

Unlike the material's first adaptation, an appropriately grim and grounded tale Lumet filmed like a traditional movie, director Stephen Frears’ 2000 reboot aired live and in atmospheric black and white. Joining Clooney and Wyle were an ensemble cast including Richard Dreyfuss, Sam Elliott, James Cromwell, Don Cheadle, and Harvey Keitel, plus an introduction from newscasting giant Walter Cronkite. With such prestige attached, one might expect a minor miracle. Although not quite that, nor as concentratedly merciless as Lumet's venture, the Clooney-Wyle Fail Safe is an underrated achievement from a bygone era of live events, and heavy with ignored warnings just as dire as they ever were.

George Clooney and Noah Wyle’s ‘Fail Safe’ Performances Are Chilling