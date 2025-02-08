Films about journalistic integrity and the power of the media are, naturally in an entertainment system like Hollywood, produced for audiences nearly every year. Some, like All the President's Men, represent the best-in-class, showing journalists to be brave warriors in the fight for the truth. Others, like the classic, caustic Billy Wilder film Ace in the Hole, show journalists to be conniving, duplicitous, and relentless in getting their story, making true the adage that one 'shouldn't let the truth get in the way of a good story'.

One such film in the former category is from 2005 and from the directorial mind and hands of none other than George Clooney. His second film as a director, Good Night, and Good Luck tells the story of Edward R. Murrow, the CBS news anchor whose reporting against Senator Joseph McCarthy helped to end the anti-Communist investigations he was running. David Strathairn plays the renowned reporter amidst an all-star cast featuring Robert Downey Jr., Frank Langella, Jeff Daniels, Patricia Clarkson, and Clooney himself. The film, shot in color but released in a crisp black and white, garnered six Oscar nominations, showing how pertinent the story was twenty years ago. The story of a journalist speaking truth to power, suffice it to say, has only gotten more relevant with each passing year.

'Good Night, and Good Luck' Shows How Important Journalists Are to Society