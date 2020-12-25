Plus, he shares a great story about editing ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ and what Steven Soderbergh told him.

With The Midnight Sky now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with George Clooney about making the post-apocalyptic drama. Based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, The Midnight Sky follows a scientist (Clooney) who is alone in the Arctic after a global catastrophe. While struggling to survive, he is also trying to contact a team of astronauts before they return to Earth to find it mysteriously destroyed. The film also stars Caoilinn Springall, Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, and Demián Bichir.

During the interview, Clooney talked about what he learned from early screenings, if he’s talked to Netflix about releasing any of the deleted scenes, what Steven Soderbergh told him while he was editing his first movie (Confessions of a Dangerous Mind) and what that taught him, what TV series he’d love to guest write and direct, and more. In addition, I jokingly asked him what I need to do to get him acting in more movies.

George Clooney:

What TV series would he like to guest write and direct?

What did he learn from early screenings that impacted the finished film?

How long was his first cut compared to the finished film?

Has he talked to Netflix about releasing any of the deleted scenes?

What do I need to do to get him to act in more projects?

Have any of the films he directed gone through any radical changes in the editing room he wasn’t expecting?

Talks about Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and what Steven Soderbergh told him in the editing room.

