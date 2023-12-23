The Big Picture George Clooney narrowly avoided being involved in the critical and commercial flop that was Jack Frost, a film with a creepy premise and poorly executed special effects.

Clooney's decision to star in Batman & Robin instead turned out to be a better career move, as the campy nature of the film allowed him to mock his performance and avoid being associated with a truly bad film.

While Jack Frost hindered Michael Keaton's career, his subsequent resurgence in films like Birdman allowed him to redeem himself, and his portrayal of Batman is more fondly remembered than Clooney's.

By and large, George Clooney has managed to steer relatively clear of Hollywood debacles throughout his career. Even in the box-office lemons that he has appeared in (cough, cough, Batman & Robin), he's been able to turn into lemonade, taking the potshots with gentle humor and having fun with that legacy. Clooney's cool as a cucumber is, in many ways a throwback to Old Hollywood, with an effortless charm and a genuineness that he exudes both on-and off-screen. It's virtually impossible to dislike the man for anything he's done. There is one film Clooney was attached to, however, that could have sullied that spotless reputation, a film that would not have been quite so easy for him, or us, to dismiss: Jack Frost.

Jack Frost (1998) Release Date December 11, 1998 Director Troy Miller Cast Michael Keaton , Kelly Preston , Mark Addy , Joseph Cross Runtime 1 hr 41 min Genres Christmas , Fantasy , Comedy

What's Wrong With 'Jack Frost'?

Jack Frost (Michael Keaton) is the lead singer and harmonica player for The Jack Frost Band, and his tireless efforts in getting the band signed to a record deal led him to neglect his wife Gabby (Kelly Preston) and 11-year-old son Charlie (Joseph Cross). One day, Jack and Charlie build a snowman together, and Jack gives Charlie his "magical" harmonica, which he bought on the day he was born. It's a nice father-son moment, but it's blown when Jack, again prioritizing the band, backs out of promises to see Charlie's hockey game and go with the family on a Christmas trip to the mountains. On the way to a gig that could lead to a record deal, Jack realizes he screwed up and borrows a bandmate's car to return home. Tragically, he loses his life in a car crash on the way. One year later, a depressed Charlie makes a snowman in Jack's image and plays the harmonica before falling asleep. Turns out the harmonica is magical, and Jack's spirit inhabits the snowman, giving it life. When he is finally able to convince Charlie the snowman is him, Jack grows into the father figure he wasn't in life, encouraging Charlie to move past his death and live. But a snowman can't live forever, and before moving on to the afterlife, Jack gets a chance to say goodbye to Gabby and Charlie as himself.

Jack Frost made $34.5 million at the North American box office. Not horrible, but when compared to the production budget of $85 million, it left the studio pretty cold. As for why it fared so poorly, there are a multitude of reasons that the film landed on Santa's naughty list. The premise of the film is, in a word, creepy. It's not that death hasn't been part of other Christmas fare, say films like The Christmas Shoes or Last Christmas, but coming back to, in a word, haunt your son - and not in the A Christmas Carol way - doesn't exactly give one the warm Christmas fuzzies. The dialogue is brutal ("You da man!", "No, I da SNOWMAN!"), and the snowman itself is... The late Roger Ebert puts it best when describing his intense dislike of it: "They say state-of-the-art special effects can create the illusion of anything on the screen, and now we have proof: The Jim Henson folks and Industrial Light and Magic can put their heads together and come up with the most repulsive single creature in the history of special effects, and I am not forgetting the Chucky doll or the desert intestine from Star Wars."

'Jack Frost' Isn't the Only Flop George Clooney Dodged

It sounds ridiculous, but Batman & Robin ultimately proved to be the best choice Clooney could have made at that point in his career. He was attached to Jack Frost well into pre-production, up to the point where the CGI for the snowman was crafted to resemble his facial features (which added to the movie's inflated budget). At the time, Sam Raimi was attached to direct the film as well, meaning two notable names were spared further association with it. Watching Jack Frost, it's hard to even imagine Clooney in the role. Clooney's characters are typically more inhibited than a man who is the singer in a rock band, and are a step above lines like, "My balls are freezin! I never thought I'd say THAT with a smile on my face." Clooney can elevate a film, even one like Return of the Killer Tomatoes, but there's no elevating a film like Jack Frost. Again, we turn to the wit of Roger Ebert, who said of the film, “Jack Frost could have been co-directed by Orson Welles and Steven Spielberg and still be unwatchable, because of that damned snowman."

Interestingly, George Clooney evaded yet another famed flop around the same time, the Will Smith debacle that is Wild Wild West. He had signed on to play Artemus Gordon, a role that fell to Kevin Kline. Both Keaton and Kline's careers took hits after their respective films flopped. Batman & Robin was not a critical darling, an understatement if ever there was one. The film was bad, but where Clooney lucked out is the fact that it was campy bad, not bad bad like the other two. People could poke fun at the Bat-nipples, the Bat credit card, and the wonderfully awful ice puns of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze. Did it kill the franchise for a time? Yes, but Batman was never going to stay down, and Collider's Liam Gaughan is one of many who have reevaluated Clooney's performance in the film. That camp factor opened the door for Clooney to be amusingly self-deprecating about his destructive contribution to the Batman franchise. You can't knock down someone who's in on the joke and takes full ownership of their role. As for Keaton, Jack Frost may have slowed his career down, but a resurgence that began with his award-winning turn in 2014's Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) brought Keaton back into Hollywood's good graces. Besides, Keaton does have one thing over Clooney: his Batman is remembered far more favorably.

