Some movies need to examine the darkest of human impulses, to shatter the cinematic form, to leave you reeling in their wake. But some movies... just need to be nice.

Deadline reports that mega movie stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts are reuniting for Ticket to Paradise, an absolutely nice-sounding romantic comedy that will play — and I mean this with sincere respect — perfectly to all Moms across this great nation. Adding to this Mom-orientation? It's directed by Ol Parker, who most recently helmed the purest Mom film that might ever exist — Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again — and whose CV is rife with that cozy style of Mom-friendly filmmaking — both Best Exotic Marigold Hotels, for goodness' sake!

The film, written by Parker and Daniel Pipski (A Teacher), casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple en route to Bali (using some kind of ticket to paradise), determined to stop their daughter from making a similar love mistake they made 25 years ago. And if you know anything about Mom movies, you know these attractive boingos are re-fallin' in love, baby! This will mark the fifth film Clooney and Roberts will appear in together, after Ocean's Eleven and Twelve, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and Money Monster, and in my headcanon, they are playing Danny Ocean and Tess again.

Ticket to Paradise is being produced through Universal Pictures and Working Title, and Universal insists the film will be a theatrical-only release. Producers include Clooney, Roberts, Clooney's partner Grant Heslov, Roberts' partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill, Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, Sarah Harvey (In Bruges), and Deborah Balderstone. And the moment this sucker's in theaters, I'm booking a ticket home to watch with my Mom.

