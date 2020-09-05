George Clooney & Laura Dern’s Lost 1983 Killer Bear Movie Is Finally Coming Out

George Clooney, Laura Dern, and Charlie Sheen teamed up to make a killer bear movie in 1983, and that movie has been lost to the sands of time until now. Grizzly 2, the sequel to the 1976 Jaws ripoff about a gigantic murderous bear ambushing nude women and bearded naturalists alike, will finally be available on streaming and in select drive-in theaters this fall.

As detailed in an exhaustive and fascinating history by The Ringer’s Brian Raftery, the film was a tumultuous production featuring the then-unknown actors. Dern and Sheen were still teenagers at the time, and none of them had any acting credits to their names. What’s arguably even more surprising is that Grizzly 2 also stars Louise Fletcher, who had won the Academy Award for Best Actress only a few years before. (She did make a series of science fiction and horror films in the 80s, so in retrospect, I suppose that checks out.)

Before filming on Grizzly 2 could be completed, the film's executive producer John Proctor (who already owed comedian Jerry Lewis $1 million and would go on to be a lifetime con man) disappeared with the rest of the film's budget, and the mechanical bears meant to be used in the movie were destroyed in a fire. Bootleg versions of the film have been traded back and forth by curious cinephiles for decades. But now, against all odds, Grizzly 2 has been completed and we'll finally get to see it. It's apparently an extremely bizarre film about a vengeful bear attacking an outdoor rock concert in Hungary, and I am absolutely going to stream the shit out of it when it becomes available later this year.