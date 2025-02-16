The legal thriller as a genre features many trademarks: a brave lawyer standing up against a corrupt system to fight for justice and what is right; a procedural drama mostly in a courtroom where the tension slowly but continuously dials up; or a character is wrongly accused of a crime and has to fight to clear their name. Films like Erin Brockovich, A Time to Kill, and The Fugitive, respectively, are perfectly fine examples of strong films from the genre.

But one of the best legal thrillers goes in nearly the completely opposite way to most other films of the genre. Michael Clayton, the 2007 directorial debut from Tony Gilroy, is a legal thriller unlike most others. Starring George Clooney as the titular character alongside Oscar-winning Tilda Swinton and Tom Wilkinson, Michael Clayton tells the story of a "fixer" for a prestigious law firm who tries to clean up the mess that an experienced lawyer made when he accused a client of corruption, only to begin to see the wrongdoings for himself. While most cinematic legal thrillers take from the John Grisham playbook, Michael Clayton goes in an entirely different direction.

‘Michael Clayton’ Is a Critique of the Legal System