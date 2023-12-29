The Big Picture Michael Mann and George Clooney's ambitious project Gates of Fire was never made due to creative differences and a decline in audience interest in historical epics.

The cancellation of Gates of Fire was further solidified by the release of 300, which told the same story about the Battle of Thermopylae.

Despite the missed opportunity, George Clooney went on to become a successful director, while Mann faced critical decline.

Often cited as one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation, Michael Mann is a storyteller of nearly unrivaled ambition. While Mann’s early career was defined by his groundbreaking work within the crime genre, including the James Caan crime classic Thief, the later half of his career saw Mann working on many large-scale historical epics. Between the historical adventure drama The Last of the Mohicans, the espionage thriller The Insider, and the acclaimed sports biopic Ali, Mann showed an unparalleled ability to capture specific eras in history. Although Mann nearly worked on a sword-and-sandals epic with George Clooney, their presumptive project Gates of Fire unfortunately never saw the light of day.

What Was 'Gates of Fire' About?

Gates of Fire was a 1998 historical fiction novel by author Steven Pressfield that recounted the Battle of Thermopylae between the Persian dictator Xerxes I’s Achaemenid Empire and an alliance of Greek city-states. Waged in 480 B.C., the Battle of Thermopylae saw the Persians earning a decisive victory after the death of the charismatic Spartan military leader Leonidas I. Although the conflict struck a crushing blow to the Greek alliance’s campaign to defend their territory, it was noted for the significant quantitative difference between the two armies; the Persian Empire outnumbered the Greeks, and left only three survivors from the defending force. Fact is sometimes more compelling than fiction, and this infamous historical event had the makings of a great sword-and-sandals epic.

Beyond its quality as a work of literature, Gates of Fire was unique because it was told from the perspective of the Greek warrior Xeones, a free non-citizen who fought for the Spartan Army. Although Xeones was a fictional character created specifically for Gates of Fire, he is described as being one of the only survivors of the conflict. Using Xeones’ perspective allowed Gates of Fire to be told in flashback by an older version of the character who was recounting his experiences to a younger generation. Additionally, the attention-to-detail that Pressfield incorporated within his accounts of the major battles provided specific information about the competing strategies, offering any filmmaker interested in an adaptation a plethora of sources to draw from. Between the unique perspective and unbelievable true story, Gates of Fire had the potential to be one of the greatest war films of all-time.

As Gates of Fire drew acclaim from both historical pundits and avid readers alike, George Clooney’s production company Maysville Pictures acquired the rights to a potential adaptation. The production company had produced several groundbreaking crime films, including Christopher Nolan’s remake of Insomnia, Clooney’s directorial debut Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy. However, an epic on the scale of Gates of Fire, which would require a significant budget, would have easily been the most ambitious project in the production company’s history. Clooney cited the popularity of Gladiator as an indication that audiences were interested in more historical war epics covering early history.

Why Didn't 'Gates of Fire' Happen?

In order to ensure that the film was in the hands of a master storyteller, Mann was brought on to direct a screenplay by screenwriter David Self. Self had written such historical dramas as Thirteen Days and Road to Perdition, showing that he could draw from influential sources to create compelling narratives. Although the film was gearing into production with Clooney expected to star as Leonidas, Mann left the project due to “creative differences.” While there was a possibility that another filmmaker could step in to replace him, finding a filmmaker as enthusiastic about the material as Mann proved to be a challenging task. Gates of Fire languished in development hell, and became one of the greatest films never made.

Beyond Mann’s decision to leave the production, the cancellation of Gates of Fire can be attributed to a decline in audience interest in historical epics. Although Gladiator was a massive box office success and won the Academy Award for Best Picture, it proved to be an anomaly within the sword-and-sandals genre. The successive failures of Wolfgang Petersen’s The Iliad adaptation Troy, Oliver Stone’s historical biopic Alexander, and Antoine Fuqua’s version of the King Arthur story suggested that the genre no longer had the draw that it once had. In order to avoid the issues that had plagued these productions, Gates of Fire was canceled entirely.

'300' Got to the Battle of Thermopylae First

Any hope for the project’s revitalization was lost following the release of Zack Snyder’s historical action film 300 in 2006. Although it was based on a 1998 graphic novel of the same name by Frank Miller, 300 told the same story about the Battle of Thermopylae as Gates of Fire did. The two projects were distinct on a creative level; Gates of Fire epitomized historical authenticity with its gritty approach, whereas 300 utilized the hyper-stylized slow motion action that Snyder was known for. However, concern over having two films with an identical premise released in proximity to each other would have made it harder for Gates of Fire to distinguish itself.

Losing out on the opportunity to make Gates of Fire wasn’t the only hardship that Mann suffered, as he entered a period of critical decline after a series of his films underperformed. While the 2006 adaptation of his television series Miami Vice, his 2009 John Dillinger biopic Public Enemies, and his hacking thriller Blackhat have been praised as being ahead of their time, their short-term failure made it difficult for Mann to acquire funding for his projects. Mann channeled his attention towards working on his passion project Ferrari.

Although he may have regretted not starring in what surely would have been a modern historical classic, Clooney's career rebounded when he stepped into the director’s chair. Following the termination of Gates of Fire, Clooney helmed his second feature, the journalism drama Good Night, and Good Luck. The film earned several Academy Award nominations (including Best Picture and Best Director), signifying that Clooney had become a great auteur filmmaker in his own right. While Clooney’s films as a director have covered many critical historical events, he’s yet to launch a project on the scale of Gates of Fire.

300 King Leonidas of Sparta and a force of 300 men fight the Persians at Thermopylae in 480 B.C. Release Date March 9, 2007 Director Zack Snyder Cast Gerard Butler , Lena Headey , David Wenham , Dominic West Rating R Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Action

