While in recent years, his efforts have been mostly as a writer and director, George Clooney is certainly one of the best actors of his generation. Clooney has been a debonair leading man and sex symbol since ER made him a star in the 1990s, but that doesn't mean that he hasn't taken creative risks throughout his career, especially embracing his sillier side.

While Clooney is often thought of as a dramatic actor because of his more "serious" roles in films like The Descendants and Up in the Air, he's also a remarkably gifted comedian. George Clooney's funniest movies showcase his expert comedic timing and his gift for making the most out of an absurd line. Especially under the guidance of the Coen Brothers or Steven Soderbergh, Clooney is a natural comedian, and these are his funniest movies.

10 'Hail, Caesar!' (2016)

Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen

Clooney has worked with Joel and Ethan Coen on more than a few occasions; the Coens' brand of offbeat comedy is a perfect suit for Clooney's capabilities as an actor. Hail, Caesar! allowed both the Coens and Clooney to satirize the "Golden Age of Hollywood" by showing how chaotic it was behind the scenes. Clooney does his best Charlton Heston impression as Baird Whitlock, the star of a Ben-Hur-esque epic film. Whitlock may be a hero on the big screen, but behind-the-scenes he's a complete buffoon, and Clooney goes to town with his physical comedy.

Hail, Caesar! is both a love letter and a reconsideration of Hollywood history. While the film does sneak in some commentary on the cynicism of the studio system, it also celebrates the unique era of history where massive-scale films were produced at an alarming rate. This mixed interpretation of Hollywood's legacy makes Hail, Caesar! one of the more unique comedies within Clooney's career.

9 'Intolerable Cruelty' (2003)

Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen

Clooney has starred in more than a few romantic comedies, but Intolerable Cruelty is a more absurd take on the classic "will they or won't they formula." He was once again in the safe hands of the Coen brothers, who homaged the classic romantic comedies of the 1930s with the film's screwball tone. Clooney and Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones star as a pair of equally vindictive individuals who engage in an elaborate and seductive battle of wits.

Intolerable Cruelty works because of how genuinely nasty Clooney and Zeta-Jones are with each other; it feels even more surprising when they end up together. While the film's premise doesn't necessarily seem that unique, it stands out among other romantic comedies because of its uncompromising approach. Relying on his star power, Clooney makes his character charming, even when he is at his most vitriolic.

8 'Three Kings' (1999)

Director: David O. Russell

Three Kings is one of the darkest projects that Clooney ever did, but controversial director David O. Russell still adds a very black sense of humor to this anti-war film. The film stars Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Ice Cube, and Spike Jonze as a group of American soldiers searching for gold during their mission in the Gulf War.

The film satirizes the incompetence of the American military with its screwball tone; it's very clear that the audience is supposed to be laughing at the characters and not with them. Three Kings subverts audience expectations by adding realism to situations of physical comedy. By contrasting the characters' ridiculous quest with the ramifications of their action, Three Kings becomes a witty, incisive film about the mistakes made in the Gulf War.

7 'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996)

Director: Robert Rodriguez

From Dusk Till Dawn stars Clooney and Quentin Tarantino as criminal brothers Seth and Richie Gekko, who kidnap a family to secure passage through the Mexico border. However, things go awry when they find themselves in an unexpected battle against vampires. Seth Gecko's sardonic, witty sense of humor was a perfect fit for Clooney. Although many think Tarantino is behind the camera, it's actually Robert Rodriguez who directed this film.

It's hard to qualify From Dusk Till Dawn as just a comedy because it contains an equal amount of horror, action, and Western genre influences. However, the unique, darkly comedic tone that Robert Rodriguez created is a major reason why From Dusk Till Dawn is such a beloved cult classic to this day. The comic banter between Clooney and Quentin Tarantino in the film's first act makes it feel like a standard crime thriller, making the detour into fantasy horror even more shocking.

6 'Out of Sight' (1998)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

The first of Clooney's collaborations with director Steven Soderbergh kicked off one of the most fruitful collaborations of his career. In many ways, Out of Sight was the film that shaped Clooney's charming, suave on-screen persona, showing Clooney could use his inherent charisma to serve as a somewhat unreliable narrator. The film is told through a nonlinear narrative, and although it is a caper at heart, the romantic chemistry between Clooney and Jennifer Lopez makes it feel sincere.

Foley is one of Clooney's greatest characters because he's always a step ahead of the audience; details revealed about his plan throughout the film show how thoroughly he has planned out his schemes. Nonetheless, Clooney still makes Foley an emotionally engaging character; despite his smugness, Foley is a character worth rooting for, an untraditional hero, and a star-making turn for Clooney.

5 'Ocean's Twelve' (2004)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Ocean's Twelve is a very odd sequel. Instead of simply reiterating its predecessor, as many sequels do, it doesn't feel all concerned with heists. Soderbergh essentially turned his crime caper saga into a hang-out movie, and no one is cooler to hang out with than Clooney's Daniel Ocean. Taking such a bold change of pace with Ocean's Twelve was certainly a risk on Soderebrgh's part, but the chemistry that Clooney has with Brad Pitt and Matt Damon makes it worthwhile.

Despite the story's meta nature, Clooney's Daniel Ocean is more compassionate, logical, and empathetic in his second adventure. The stylish and clever Ocean's series remains one of the few recurring franchises that Clooney has been a part of, and it's easy to see why. Ocean's Twelve makes the smart decision to focus on the characters' quirks, resulting in a chaotic yet hilarious experience.

4 'Ocean's Eleven' (2001)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

While Ocean's Twelve may have pushed the series in a more self-aware direction, Ocean's Eleven deserves credit for kicking off the franchise. Remaking a film that had starred the Rat Pack at the height of their popularity was certainly no easy task, but Clooney and Pitt have chemistry worthy of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Danny Ocean is the perfect Clooney protagonist, a sarcastic, stylish, and irresistible rascal the audience can't help but root for. There's a genuine reason to invest in Danny's attempt to win back his ex-wife Tess (Julia Roberts).

Although the iconic ending heist is by far its most memorable sequence, Ocean's Eleven thrives on the humor found in watching Danny put together his crew, selecting the perfect team to pull off his mission. Clooney's effervescent charisma is perfect for the character; he's the type of good-natured thief who finds it in himself to become a leader.

3 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Director: Wes Anderson

Many famous actors lend their vocal talents to animated films, but Clooney didn't just phone in his performance with Fantastic Mr. Fox. Wes Anderson's 2009 adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl novel isn't dissimilar from Ocean's Eleven or Out of Sight; the only difference is that Clooney doesn't actually appear on the screen. Fantastic Mr. Fox contains Anderson's typical cheeky humor and never feels like it is "sanded down" to reach a young audience. It's one of the rare "family films" that genuinely appeals to all members of the family.

Ironically, Mr. Fox feels like the same type of "criminal with a heart of gold" that Cloone portrayed in previous movies, albeit for a much more family-friendly audience. Fantastic Mr. Fox is among the best Wes Anderson movies, largely thanks to Clooney, who expertly delivers the director's famously idiosyncratic dialogue with such effort that it makes it seem easy.

2 'Burn After Reading' (2008)

Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen

Burn After Reading is one of the Coens' most cynical movies but also one of their funniest. The film reflects on how grossly incompetent those in "intelligence" are by showing the weird, selfish, and dangerous world of spycraft. Clooney's character, CIA agent Harry Pfarrer, feels like a parody of most action movie heroes; he may present himself as a suave man of action, but in reality, he's just trying to cover up his own mistakes.

In many ways, Burn After Reading allows Clooney to lampoon the sort of character that he could have played in a less self-aware movie. While the Coen brothers are known for creating memorable, engaging protagonists, Burn After Reading seems to detest all the characters, revealing how shallow they actually are. Clooney pulls no punches, showing Harry's unlikeable selfishness and making his ultimate punishment even funnier.

1 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' (2000)

Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen

O Brother, Where Art Thou? is one of the Coens' most creative movies; the film serves as a loose retelling of The Odyssey set in the Deep South in the 1930s. Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson star as a trio of convicts searching for buried treasure as they make the long journey home. Although the film relied on Clooney's talents as a physical comedian, it also gave him a chance to show off his singing abilities. The soundtrack for O Brother, Where Art Thou? became just as beloved as the film itself.

Timeless and clever, O Brother, Where Art Thou? is a hysterical adventure story filtered through the unique worldview of the Coens. While its mythological allusions and strange side characters often question the nature of its reality, Clooney gives the story the straightforward protagonist that it needs. O Brother, Where Art Thou? is arguably the Coens' best comedy, an instant classic that only gets better with age.

