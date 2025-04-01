You don’t even have to have watched many movies to know who George Clooney is, since for a while, he was known as “That guy on ER.” Well, at least that’s how it was for some of the 1990s, but even by the end of that decade, he was well-established as a movie star, and then the 2000s saw further success in front of the camera… and a little success behind it, too, seeing as Clooney has also directed his fair share of films since 2002, when his directorial debut, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, came out.

In all that time, though, there have been a handful of misfires, including the soon-to-be-mentioned movies. Of these, Clooney starred in some and was also the director of a handful; less-than-stellar films in either camp count, for present ranking purposes. Also, to counterbalance the negativity, you can check out some of the best stuff Clooney’s been a part of here.

8 'Ocean's Twelve' (2004)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

This one might be a hot take, but Ocean’s Twelve is at least disappointing compared to what came before. There was an effortlessness to Ocean’s Eleven that made it work exceptionally well as a heist movie, but that coolness is replaced by this sense of over-eagerness to be clever in Ocean’s Twelve. It’s an oddly smug film, and it feels like it’s trying a bit too hard.

That’s not automatically a terrible thing, but when there’s an all-star cast and a seeming sense to be both breezy and entertaining, desperation on a filmmaking front is not going to help matters. Ocean’s Twelve is just a bit much, to the point where a slight feeling of “getting back to basics” helped Ocean’s Thirteen</