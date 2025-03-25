Should rom-coms be reserved for men of a certain age? Well, Hollywood star, George Clooney, seems to think so. A two-time Sexiest Man Alive, Clooney was one of the hottest stars of the aughties and among the industry's most bankable talents. Never one to be typecast, he has showcased his versatility across a range of roles. However, his natural charm made him a perfect fit for romantic films, and he shined in the few he took on. While his charisma remains as strong as ever, it seems Clooney has now decided on the kind of roles that best suit him going forward, and rom-coms are no longer part of the plan.

Even after decades in the business, Clooney continues to challenge his craft. He recently made his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, a stage adaptation of the 2005 film he directed and starred in. In his latest interview with 60 Minutes, promoting the play, Clooney reflected fondly on his time as a leading man, particularly in romantic comedies, wherein he appeared in One Fine Day opposite Michelle Pfeiffer, Out of Sight with Jennifer Lopez, Intolerable Cruelty with Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Up in the Air with Vera Farmiga.

After years away from the rom-com genre, Clooney made a highly anticipated return in 2022's Ticket to Paradise, reuniting with his frequent co-star, Julia Roberts. Despite the film’s commercial success, Clooney has declared it will remain his final entry into the genre. He believes it’s time to step aside and let rising stars have their moment, just as he once did. “Look, I’m 63 years old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men," Clooney said. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore.”

'Good Night and Good Luck' Is Already A Success On Broadway

Image via Universal

In the interview, Clooney was candid about why his Broadway debut took so long. When asked if he wished he had taken the stage earlier, he admitted, "I don’t know that I could have. I didn't do the work required to get there. There isn't a single actor alive that wouldn't have loved to have, you know, been on Broadway. So that's the fun of it. It's trickier the older you get. But why not?"

Perhaps Clooney's timing was just right, as Good Night and Good Luck has proven to be a Broadway hit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the play has broken a record previously held by Othello by becoming the highest-grossing play in a single week at $3.3 million. Up next, Clooney will star as the titular character in Jay Kelly alongside a stacked ensemble, including Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Riley Keough, and Billy Crudup. The film is set to premiere on Netflix in fall 2025.