Ewan McGregor has had quite the bizarre career, having featured in cult classics like Trainspotting, mega blockbusters like the Star Wars prequels, and even big-budget musicals like Moulin Rouge. He's tried his hand at directing films, like 2016's American Pastoral, appearing on television in Fargo and A Gentleman in Moscow—even starring in various stage productions.

But for all the films he's been in, for all the productions to which he has been vital, for all the stories he has helped to tell, there is none that has been weirder or zanier than The Men Who Stare At Goats. The 2009 film, adapting the successful non-fiction book by bestselling author Jon Ronson, concerns attempts by the American military to develop psychic powers and make effective use of them as weapons for warfare. Starring alongside McGregor are George Clooney as a psychic Jedi of-sorts, Jeff Bridges basically reprising his most famous role, and Kevin Spacey as the film's antagonist who wants to harness the powers for harmful means.

What Is 'The Men Who Stare At Goats' About?