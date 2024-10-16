Seinfeld probably doesn’t need much of an introduction at this point, but like the guests at a yearly Festivus celebration being forced to listen to the airing of grievances, you're going to get an introduction regardless. It’s not a show about nothing, more so being a show about every little thing that plagued everyday life in the 1990s, and still plagues life to some extent today.

It’s a show that acknowledges the mundane while finding humor in relatable things, and explores all its various topics through four key characters. Of those, George Costanza (played by Jason Alexander) might well be the most complex, proving hilarious, frustrating, potentially relatable, and pitiful, sometimes all within the one episode. Running through some of his most memorable snippets of dialogue is a great way to provide a snapshot into just what makes George such a great sitcom character, even if doing so only scratches the surface (and will lead to some omissions; sorry in advance).

10 "I gotta focus. I'm shifting into soup mode."

"The Soup Nazi" - Season 7, Episode 6 (1995)

There’s a lot going on in the famed Soup Nazi episode of Seinfeld, which is nice and easy to remember on account of the episode being called “The Soup Nazi.” Much of it revolves around Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer clashing with the titular Soup Nazi, who purportedly serves great soup but is so strict that it’s difficult to successfully order and thereby consume said soup.

The Soup Nazi himself arguably steals the show, but everyone else is funny here as expected. If anything, George’s declaration to Elaine that he’s focusing and “shifting into soup mode” might well be funnier out of context as a non-sequitur, but it’s also in character and funny in context. It’s also one of those Seinfeld quotes that’s very easy to reshape and apply to everyday occurrences (“shifting into study mode,” or “work mode,” or “gym mode,” yada yada yada).

9 "I come from a long line of quitters. My father was a quitter. My grandfather was a quitter. I was raised to fail."

"The Old Man" - Season 4, Episode 18 (1993)

By Seinfeld’s fourth season, it had already established itself as a contender for the title of the best sitcom of all time, and it’s safe to call that middle chunk of the show’s run (from at least season 4 through to season 7) its peak. “The Old Man” is an episode from season 4 flanked by arguably more memorable episodes “The Outing” and The Implant,” but, to paraphrase the former, there isn't anything wrong with that.

There’s especially nothing wrong with that when “The Old Man” has George reflecting on what he lacks in life, which is oftentimes funny (if the character were more sympathetic, it’d be a lot sadder). George alternates between brutal honesty and unsuccessful deceit, usually depending on who he’s talking to. It’s easy to believe he’s being honest when he goes on about how his family history means he “was raised to fail,” though.

8 "I think it moved."

"The Note" - Season 3, Episode 1 (1991)

Things had come together pretty well for Seinfeld as a show by the start of its third season, at least as far as all the characters went. Their conversations are recognizably Seinfeld-esque and the laughs fairly frequent, though “The Note” does stand out for featuring a different rendition of the theme song, which just feels wrong when you're so used to the normal one heard in every other episode.

That aside, “The Note” might also prove memorable for George’s storyline, which kicks off when he gets a massage from a man and feels uncomfortable about a certain “part” of him “moving,” which makes him overthink about whether he ought to question his sexuality. It’s very George, and he has another great line about his insecurities that serves as a runner-up to “It moved,” namely: “I don't even like to use urinals. I've always been a stall man.”

7 "This is not good! Worlds are colliding! George is getting upset!"

"The Pool Guy" - Season 7, Episode 8 (1995)

"The Pool Guy" is not the only time George has made a reference to George getting upset, but it’s the delivery and context of the line here that makes it the best declaration of being upset. The episode revolves around George’s fiancée, Susan, trying to become closer friends with Jerry and Elaine, which is the upsetting part; George sees it as worlds colliding. Elsewhere, Kramer's doing typically ridiculous stuff.

Without hearing Jason Alexender’s delivery, “Worlds are colliding! George is getting upset!” might not sound like much, but he sells it, and the whole speaking in the third person thing makes it funnier. It’s not the only time he does this in the episode, either, with “The Pool Guy” also seeing George talking about “Independent George” and “Relationship George” like they're two different people. He sums it all up well by saying, “A George, divided against itself, cannot stand!”

6 "Jerry, just remember. It's not a lie if you believe it."

"The Beard" - Season 6, Episode 16 (1995)

The idea of Seinfeld being a show with “no hugging and no learning” had been well-established a few years into the sitcom, exemplified well by George's failure to learn from the season 5 finale, “The Opposite.” That one was an episode that temporarily saw him finding success because he did the opposite of his first impulse, part of which involved telling the truth – no matter how awkward – in a situation where he might be initially tempted to lie.

But Seinfeld wouldn’t be as much fun with George learning and benefitting from this for an extended amount of time, so he’s back on his bull**** by season 6’s “The Beard.” Whether a line like “It's not a lie if you believe it” signifies him being better at lying is up for debate. He might well be able to be dishonest enough to himself to go along with his multiple acts of dishonesty, but at what cost? Anyway, it’s a great snippet of dialogue regardless.

5 "Oh, yeah? Well, the jerk store called. They're running out of you!"

"The Comeback" - Season 8, Episode 13 (1997)

One of the greatest things about George Costanza is that for as pitiful and annoying as he can be, there are other times when he’s sadly relatable. Indeed, who hasn’t been in a situation where they couldn’t think of something clever to say on the spot, only to think of it later and wish they'd been snappy enough to retort with something perfect right then and there?

This is the central premise of George’s storyline in the appropriately titled “The Comeback,” which sees George trying to get his coworker to make the same shrimp-related joke at his expense for a second time, so he can reply with a comeback. His jerk store dig is funny enough in the moment, but George pushing things too far after his coworker has a quality spontaneous retort is what makes it an all-time great scene.

4 "This was supposed to be 'The summer of George'! The summer of George."

"The Summer of George" - Season 8, Episode 22 (1997)

During “The Summer of George,” George is particularly lazy, as opposed to the normal or more expected level of lazy he usually is. His storyline in the episode – the final one of season 8 of Seinfeld – sees him getting a severance package that gives him the equivalent of three months' pay, which he subsequently decides to take off and treat like a summer holiday.

Of course, George being George, he doesn’t do anything particularly productive or adventurous, and ends up taking a fall which proves more harmful because he’s been so inactive. His defeated declaration that “This was supposed to be 'The summer of George'! The summer of George” is a pretty bleak (but funny) way to cap off the episode and eighth season as a whole.

3 "I was in the pool! I WAS IN THE POOL!"

"The Hamptons" - Season 5, Episode 21 (1994)

“The Hamptons” is up there as one of Seinfeld’s funniest episodes, and largely benefits from a simple yet undoubtedly memorable set-up. The episode has the four main characters traveling to the titular Hamptons for a weekend, with George being upset that he didn’t bear witness to Jerry’s girlfriend sunbathing while topless.

The tables turn – because of course they do – when Jerry’s girlfriend ends up being the one to see George naked, after she walks in on him getting changed. She’s not all impressed by what she sees, to say the least, and is actually amused, at which point George goes into panic mode, repeatedly declaring “I was in the pool” as a reason for why the sight of his naked body might've been funny. From there, “The Hamptons” allows the gang to talk about the concept of shrinkage; classic Seinfeld, really.

2 "You know, we're living in a society! We're supposed to act in a civilized way!"

"The Chinese Restaurant" - Season 2, Episode 11 (1991)

George’s hypocrisy is often played for laughs, and gets centered in “The Chinese Restaurant.” It’s an episode that confines the gang (minus Kramer) to one location, and sees them dealing with the frustrations that come with waiting for a table at a popular Chinese restaurant, a ticking clock in place because they're planning to catch a movie after eating.

George spends much of the episode trying to use a payphone inside the restaurant (that technically dates it more than a bit), and has an outburst when he feels slighted by other people using it before he can. He yells and rants in a way that makes him sound like the Joker, talking about society and how people are supposed to behave within it, all the while crying out at what could quite easily be called a disruptive volume. It is one of George’s best/worst moments, depending on how you want to classify a best or worst George moment.

1 "Believe it or not, George isn't at home, please leave a message at the beep. I must be out, or I'd pick up the phone, where could I be? Believe it or not, I'm not home."

"The Susie" - Season 8, Episode 15 (1997)

Even though George technically sings his most memorable moment in “The Susie” (and off-screen, at that), it’s still arguably his greatest “quote” in all nine seasons of Seinfeld. It’s a recording of his voice left as an answering machine, heard in the episode because George is very deliberately avoiding his current girlfriend so that she can’t break up with him (he knows she wants to), effectively keeping the relationship “going.”

He sings along to the tune of The Greatest American Hero’s theme song, and seems quite proud of the whole thing as he listens to it, knowing it’s his not-quite ex-girlfriend on the other side. Once heard, it’s impossible to forget the earworm that is “Believe it or not, George isn't at home,” and the whole scene perfectly summarizes George’s laziness, pettiness, and the surprising extent he’ll go to in order to be sufficiently lazy and petty.

