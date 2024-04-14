George Cukor was an acclaimed American filmmaker active between 1930 and 1981. He specialized in romantic comedies and literary adaptations, directing classics like Little Women, A Star is Born, The Philadelphia Story, and My Fair Lady. He was especially known for having women-centered stories at a time when they were not common on the big screen.

Outlasting the Hollywood Golden Age, Cukor is also impressive for turning out successful work in wildly divergent eras; the Hollywood of 1964 was very different from the one he first entered as a director in 1930. Regardless of the time, Cukor succeeded in producing engaging, entertaining movies. He had a strong vision and the determination to realize it. As he once said: "A director with a conscience will fight tooth and nail to get the picture as he wants it." His finest movies have aged remarkably well and are still watched by tons of fans around the world.

10 'Camille' (1936)

Starring: Greta Garbo, Robert Taylor, Lionel Barrymore, Elizabeth Allan

Close

"It's a great mistake for any woman to have a heart bigger than her purse." Adapted from a novel by Three Musketeers writer Alexandre Dumas, this tragic romantic drama centers on the titular courtesan (Greta Garbo) in 19th-century Paris and her affairs with the young nobleman Armand Duval (Robert Taylor) and the stern Baron de Varville (Henry Daniell). Despite their difference in social status, Camille and Armand fall deeply in love, but their happiness is threatened by societal conventions and the disapproval of Armand's family.

Garbo was one of the defining stars of the early Golden Age, and Camille is generally considered to be her best performance. She poignantly captures the character's vulnerability and entrapment in the social structures of her time, rightly earning a Best Actress Oscar nod for her efforts. Much credit must also go to Cukor, who shoots Garbo well, making her look like a veritable screen goddess.

Rent on Amazon

9 'Dinner at Eight' (1933)

Starring: Marie Dressler, John Barrymore, Wallace Beery, Jean Harlow

Close

"You couldn't get into politics. You couldn't even get in the men's room at the Astor!" Dinner at Eight weaves together the interconnected stories of a group of wealthy Manhattan socialites preparing for a lavish dinner party. As the guests RSVP and the menu is planned, their personal dramas and secrets begin to unravel. Millicent Jordan (Billie Burke), the gracious hostess, grapples with her husband Oliver's (Lionel Barrymore) failing health and financial troubles, while their daughter, Paula (Madge Evans), faces a romantic dilemma.

Dinner at Eight is an ensemble comedy of the highest order. The stellar cast delivers the witty dialogue with relish, trading a litany of barbs and put-downs and enhancing the film's themes, particularly its critique of out-of-touch snobs and their hypocrisy. Plus, Cukor brings together some of the biggest stars of the day (with some even bigger personalities) and manages them all with a deft touch. It takes a ton of directorial confidence to pull off such a feat, yet Cukor makes it seem effortless.

Rent on Amazon

8 'Little Women' (1933)

Starring: Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett, Frances Dee, Jean Parker

Close

"If wearing hair up means becoming a lady, I'll wear it down until I'm 100 years old." There have been six feature adaptations of Louisa May Alcott's novel Little Women, a testament to its timeless content. Cukor made the first sound version, influencing later takes on the material. Set against the backdrop of Civil War-era New England, it follows the March sisters (played by Katharine Hepburn, Frances Dee, Jean Parker, and Joan Bennett) as they navigate the challenges of growing up and finding their places in the world.

Remaining faithful to the original novel, Cukor's Little Women showcases sparkling dialogue and poignant moments brought to life by an exceptional ensemble. Hepburn, in particular, is fantastic despite this being one of her earliest roles. "Katharine Hepburn is more than a personality. She is a human dynamo," Cukor said of her. The movie won that year's Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar and earned Cukor a Best Director nomination.

Rent on Amazon

7 'Born Yesterday' (1950)

Starring: Judy Holliday, Broderick Crawford, William Holden, Howard St. John