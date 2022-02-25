Things are heating up for the production of the yet-to-be-named biopic centered around the two-time world heavyweight champion and household name, George Foreman. Deadline reports that a slew of new cast members have been announced to fill out the ensemble including Jasmine Mathews (The Tomorrow War, The Rookie), Sonja Sohn (Star Trek: Discovery, The Wire), John Magaro (Call Jane, The Many Saints of Newark), and Shein Mompremier (Black Lightning). The new roll-out follows the previous casting reveal of Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland), Khris Davis (Detroit, Judas and the Black Messiah), and Sullivan Jones (Harlem, The Surrogate). Sony Pictures and AFFIRM Films are teaming up to create the feature with director George Tillman Jr. (The Hate U Give, Notorious).

Putting a dramatized spin on the life of the Olympic Gold medalist, the film will focus on Foreman’s incredible life story. Following the stellar athlete beyond his time in the Olympics to earning the title of World Heavyweight champion and his unforgettable Zaire-based Rumble in the Jungle knock-down-drag-out against the legendary Muhammad Ali, the biopic promises to leave no rock unturned. Outside the ring, viewers will see the man behind the medals as he navigates his faith, plans his retirement from the sports world, and launches a new career as a preacher. Ever loyal to his parishioners and loved ones, the boxer inevitably heads back to the ring to bring in money when his church and family need it. This life-changing decision would lead Foreman to gain a new title - that of being the oldest heavyweight champion after he crushed the competition at the age of 45.

The draft for the feature was originally written by Dan Gordon before being passed off to Tillman Jr. and Frank Baldwin to finish the screenplay. Peter Guber and David Zelon are signed on to produce under the Mandalay Pictures banner.

So far, we know that Davis will lead the cast as Foreman, with Jones facing him down in the ring as Ali. Whitaker will be stepping into the role of Foreman’s trainer Doc Broadus. Whitaker was cast in the role following the heartbreaking, untimely passing of Michael K. Williams who was initially given the part. While we know some key characters, today’s casting reveal didn’t give us any hints about whom the newest actors may play. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding the upcoming biopic.

