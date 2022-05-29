The question of what to do after you’ve been in the biggest band of all time was approached in many ways by The Beatles, but George Harrison provided one of the most fascinating answers: start your own film production company, and make films you like, even when they court controversy. Although it had its fair share of flops (such as Shanghai Surprise and Water), Harrison’s Handmade Films was a genuine British success story in the 80s. This was a decade when financial support had fallen through due to the collapse of local studios and the rise of the Thatcher government, which did not see arts funding as a priority. Fewer films were produced locally and dominated by “prestige” releases, such as Gandhi and A Passage to India, that were increasingly bankrolled by Hollywood.

In this environment, Handmade’s best films stand out for their contemporary themes and ability to punch above their weight. Harrison’s company nurtured a generation of actors and provided rising directors the space to do some of their best work. So, let’s look at George Harrison’s contribution to British cinema through five key films and what makes them so great.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979)

Born out of the friendship between Harrison and Eric Idle (who had made The Beatles parody, The Rutles), Handmade was formed specifically to fund Monty Python’s Life of Brian. Support from EMI Films had fallen through at the pre-production stage after the board members read the script and objected to the religious content. Idle went to his famous (and very rich) friend for help. Counter-culture icon Harrison had no issues with the satirical take on Judaism and Christianity and he created Handmade to finance the film.

Helmed by Terry Jones (with his Holy Grail co-director, Terry Gilliam, concentrating on the visuals), Life of Brian is a typically anarchic comedy from the Monty Python team. The story follows the efforts of Brian (Graham Chapman) against the Romans, drawing parallels with the life of Jesus along the way. It contains many of the team’s most enduring skits (What have the Romans ever done for us?), lines (“He’s not the Messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!”), and absurdities (the pure Gilliam moment when Brian falls from a tower and is carried by aliens into the midst of a space battle).

The risk that Harrison took with Life of Brian (re-mortgaging his house to help raise the $4 million budget) paid off. The film was a hit, taking in over $40 million and paving the way for Handmade to be more than just a one-shot deal. Given the extreme reactions to come in the 80s to other religious-themed works, such as Martin Scorsese’s Last Temptation of Christ and Salman Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses, perhaps it was the last time that such a satire could be made. The dark humor of the film’s final scene, where the crucified Judeans sing the jaunty “Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life,” is an effective cover for the bleak suggestion that religion is indeed the opium of the masses.

The Long Good Friday (1980)

Cinemagoers would have missed the full power of The Long Good Friday were it not for Harrison’s company being ready to take another risk. The completed movie was languishing at Black Lion Films, which had got cold feet over its graphic violence and politically touchy depiction of the IRA. The studio was calling for drastic cuts, including the complete re-dubbing of the lead actor Bob Hoskins because it thought his cockney accent was too strong for the US market. Handmade acquired the rights and released the film uncut.

The film tells the story of a London gangster, Harold Shand (Hoskins), whose ambitions to go legit with a Docklands development deal are thwarted by an inexplicable wave of violence. Hoskins became an unlikely star with his bullish performance (New Yorker critic Pauline Kael affectionately described him as “a testicle on legs”). Whether barking at rivals strung upside down in a meat locker or dressing down a Mafia delegate (“Shut up, you long streak of paralyzed piss,” is one choice insult), Hoskins is a force of nature. As Shand’s girlfriend, Helen Mirren is equally great in one of her meatiest roles up to that point. She’s Lady Macbeth to his tyrant in crisis, in one scene (following the brutal glassing of a traitorous lieutenant) urging on a blood-drenched Shand to more acts of mayhem.

The Long Good Friday’s depiction of London at the turn of the 80s and its aspirational protagonist captures a key point in recent British history, prefiguring the rise of Thatcherism and the yuppie creed of “greed is good.” Shand sees no irony in courting the US mafia to become a genuine businessman, because money equals legitimacy, whatever the source. He’s undone by a failure to understand the forces of religious and political dogmatism attacking his empire, made real in the film’s devastating final scene. It’s hard to contemplate a censored version of the film, lacking both the politics and Hoskins’ verbal brilliance, that would have resulted without Handmade’s intervention.

Time Bandits (1981)

Having contributed to Life of Brian, this was Gilliam’s second chance (after 1977’s Jabberwocky) to let loose as solo director on a feature. It’s a uniquely British phantasmagoria, drawing inspiration from 1970s Doctor Who, The Hitch-Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and Arthurian legend. Trapped in a stultifying suburban household, eleven-year-old Kevin (Craig Warnock) encounters the Time Bandits, who are on the run from the Supreme Being, and joins them on an adventure through history. While Gilliam uses a host of Python regulars and some big names (most notably Sean Connery as Agamemnon), the real stars of the film are the Time Bandits.

These are a cast of actors with dwarfism who were familiar faces of the time, particularly David Rappaport (a staple of UK children’s TV) and Kenny Baker (Star Wars’ R2-D2), although they were more often seen in incidental or heavily disguised roles. Or, more perniciously, in mainstream sketch show comedy of the 70s, where any person of difference was the butt of a joke. In Gilliam’s fantasy, they’re as ragtag as the adventure itself, referencing characters from mythology (magical in their “otherness”) but steadfastly modern by taking center stage. They defy their place in the Supreme Being’s order of things.

With Harrison listed as an executive producer and providing the closing credits song, Time Bandits was another big hit for Handmade, grossing almost ten times its budget. This was due to Gilliam’s skill as a director, creating the look and feel of a more expensive movie through some clever scenes (the knight on horseback running through Kevin’s room is a standout) and the ambition to tell a grand story. The theme of imagination as an escape from the mundane cruelty of the real world is one that he would return to again and again. However, Gilliam provides one of his sweetest moments at the end of Time Bandits, when Kevin’s lost surrogate father from the adventure (Connery) appears briefly as a fireman outside the burning suburban house, suggesting that adventure can exist outside those dreams.

Mona Lisa (1986)

Mona Lisa’s striking opening shot, tracking close on Bob Hoskins as he strides across Waterloo Bridge, recalls the ending of The Long Good Friday and its long take of Harold Shand. It's like he's walking out of one movie and into the next, although he's a very different character here. George (Hoskins) is a small-time gangster, disconnected from the world after seven years in prison. He takes a job from his former boss, Denny Mortwell (Michael Caine), as a bodyguard and driver for a high-priced sex worker, Simone (Cathy Tyson). He falls in love with her, causing a dangerous conflict of loyalty.

Neil Jordan, who had previously directed Angel and The Company of Wolves, made his best film with Mona Lisa. It digs beneath the veneer of 80s London to a seamy underworld where an idealized and fetishized version of women is up for sale to the most unsavory characters. George’s odyssey through the sex industry takes him from the nightclubs of the West End to mansions in the country, where the worst crimes are secretly perpetrated and filmed. The subject matter recalls Caine’s earlier Get Carter, except here, he’s a truly loathsome facilitator of abuse.

The film’s title references Nat King Cole’s song and its lyrics of male yearning for an ideal played out in George’s schlock romantic description of the situation to his friend, Thomas (Robbie Coltrane). In his telling, it’s a “tart with a heart” story where he’s the savior. George is one of Jordan’s archetypical heroes (like Stephen Rea in both Angel and The Crying Game) who is blinded by false perception, even putting on a pair of cheap, star-shaped sunglasses at one point and insisting that Simone loves him. Rose-tinted spectacles indeed. Mona Lisa was Handmade’s last major commercial and critical hit of the 80s, cementing Hoskins’ reputation as a performer. He won Best Actor at Cannes but lost out on the Oscar to Paul Newman (for The Color of Money, so no shame there).

Withnail and I (1987)

A fine example of a film having to wait to find its audience, Withnail and I was both a commercial flop and critically dismissed on release. By the time its cult (generated by word of mouth and “midnight movie” status at the art house) crossed into the mainstream in the mid-90s, Harrison had sold Handmade. This was following a string of commercial disappointments and the discovery that his co-owner, Denis O’Brien, had been mismanaging funds. It’s a bittersweet footnote for the company that one of its films rose again, becoming one of the most beloved British comedies of its generation. Withnail (Richard E. Grant) and I (Paul McGann) are struggling actors living in the squalor of 1969 London. Escaping to the country house of Withnail’s rich uncle, Monty (Richard Griffiths), the pair engage in a booze-and-drug-fueled weekend that becomes more farcical when Uncle Monty pays an “unexpected” visit.

It's no big surprise why Withnail and I didn’t find an audience during the 80s. At first sight, the film is formless, more a collection of skits (Withnail getting threatened in a pub, the pair drunkenly crashing a tearoom) than a cohesive whole. The tone is all over the place too, veering from Hendrix-scored drug binges to the kind of farcical sex comedy last seen in the dated Carry On… movies. However, the power of the film lies in its performances and its ability to grow richer upon repeat viewing. Grant is brilliant as Withnail, whether smearing Deep Heat over his naked torso to beat the cold or trying to weasel out of a beating. McGann’s cooler 60s slacker is his perfect foil. The script, by director Bruce Robinson, has more quotable lines than a dozen films, perfectly capturing the dramatic pretensions of the characters. “So, you’re a thespian too!” Uncle Monty exclaims upon meeting I for the first time, making no effort to disguise his sexual interest.

To end the Handmade story with Withnail and I seems doubly fitting because of the elements of Shakespearean tragedy that underpin its broad comedy. Uncle Monty is a modern Falstaff, isolated in the 60s because of his homosexuality but putting a jovial face on things. I is Prince Hal, slumming it for the experience until he is called on for greatness (significantly, he lands a film role on their return to London, requiring him to cut his hair and head off like Henry V to redeem himself in battle). And Withnail is Hamlet, brilliantly delivering a rain-sodden soliloquy from that play to an audience of zoo animals at the end of the film. He’s too outré to ever be part of the mainstream, but Withnail and I only gets better with every viewing. It's the jewel in Handmade's crown and ensures Harrison's enduring legacy in film.

