George Lopez has found a few more castmates for his new multi-cam comedy pilot Lopez vs. Lopez for NBC. News of his return to broadcast television for the first time in 12 years broke late last year and he and his daughter Mayan Lopez will be joined in recurring roles by Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol per a report from Variety. They're the latest additions after Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, and Matt Shively recently boarded the show to play other members of the Lopez clan. Lopez also managed to land a hot commodity to direct the pilot in Kelly Park.

Lopez's grand return to television is being described as "a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between." It has The Conners writer Debby Wolfe on board to write the pilot along with her colleague and showrunner of the aforementioned Roseanne spin-off Bruce Helford is supervising the production. Mosley will slot in as Mayan's co-worker and best friend Brookie who's always up-to-date with the latest trends and, maybe, likes to share her feet pics. Both Mayan and Brookie will go to work under Deol's character Dr. Pocha whose veterinary skills far outweigh her social skills.

Mosley's star has risen in recent years through her appearance on the iCarly reboot on Paramount+ and as one of the main cast members for the second season of A Black Lady Sketch Show. She can also count appearances in Better Call Saul, Single Parents, Kenan, and Florida Girls among her myriad of recent roles on television, but she'll get more film experience soon enough with Tyler Spindel's The Out-law alongside Pierce Brosnan and Nina Dobrev on Netflix.

Deol is best known as of late for her appearance as Mallory Modi in Sunnyside opposite of Kal Penn, but her experience with sitcoms stems all the way back to an appearance on the long-running comedy Modern Family in 2010. She's racked up appearances in a number of comedy properties form The Mindy Project to New Girl. Outside of television she's a stand-up comic and has even created a documentary in Woman Rebel. She's also one of the co-hosts of the Crooked Media podcast Hysteria.

With Park, Lopez will have an experienced comedy director known as of late for directing episodes of How I Met Your Father, The Neighborhood, Grace and Frankie, and Call Me Kat among others. She also has experience as an acting coach, working with the cast of Alexa & Katie, Family Reunion, and Knight Squad.

Lopez vs. Lopez brings Lopez and Helford back together after they co-created his hit show George Lopez. The two men both executive produce through their respective banners, Travieso Productions for Lopez and Mohawk Productions for Helford, alongside Katie Newman and Michael Rotenberg for 3 Arts. Mayan acts as a producer.

There's still no word on when the Lopez vs. Lopez pilot films, but now they have their director and a fleshed-out cast to support Lopez and his daughter.

