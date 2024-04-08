The Big Picture Lopez vs. Lopez has returned for a second season with a 10-episode.

The sitcom focuses on the family dynamics between George and Mayan Lopez in a humorous yet authentic manner.

New episodes air on NBC every Tuesday and are available for streaming on Peacock the next day.

NBC's hit sitcom series Lopez vs. Lopez has returned for a second season on the network, premiering last week, and to mark the return of one of America's most beloved comics to our screens, Collider is delighted to be teaming up with NBC to bring our readers a special sneak peek at Tuesday's upcoming episode. The clip in question features its star, George Lopez alongside co-stars Selenis Leyva and Brice Gonzalez. We have a classic set-up as George is enjoying a nice dinner with Rosie, his ex-wife, and Chance, their grandson. It seems as if Chance's parents, Quinten (Matt Shively) and Mayan (played by Lopez's real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez) are going through something of a lovers' tiff. While Rosie admits she could fix it quickly, she and George both admit it would be nice to have the tranquil family life they've both enjoyed with Chance for slightly longer and set out to encourage that minor argument to last just a little bit longer, with shenanigans set to ensue.

Lopez vs. Lopez was renewed for a second season in May of last year, with the announcement arriving in November that the second season would have a ten-episode run, to air over a period of five weeks during April and May. George Lopez and Mayan Lopez serve as producers on the series, alongside Bruce Helford, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman, while Debby Wolfe serves as showrunner.

What Is 'Lopez vs. Lopez' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The series is, at its core, a family comedy that revolves around the dynamic and sometimes contentious relationship between George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez. Set against the backdrop of everyday life, the show delves into the ups and downs of their father-daughter relationship, framed within the larger context of a multigenerational, working-class Latino family navigating life's challenges and joys. In an always humourous but sincere fashion, it explores the themes of generational differences, cultural identity, and family bonds, all while showcasing the real-life chemistry between George and Mayan, who bring authenticity and heart to their roles.

New episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez air in a double bill every Tuesday at 8 PM and 8:30 PM ET/PT on NBC, and they can be found for on-demand streaming the next day on Peacock. Check out our exclusive clip of the upcoming episode, which airs this evening on NBC, above. Stay tuned to Collider for further news on Lopez vs. Lopez.

Stream on Peacock