George Lucas Holds Baby Yoda in Adorable ‘Mandalorian’ Photo

The creator has met The Child. While the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian kept its co-lead under wraps until the series aired, it didn’t take long for the world to fall in love with “Baby Yoda.” Officially referred to as “The Child” in the script, the young character is basically the ward of Pedro Pascal’s titular bounty hunter throughout the first season of the Disney+ series. Creator Jon Favreau opted to go old school and bring Baby Yoda to life mostly using a puppet, although there are instances throughout the first season where CGI was used.

But this means there exists a physical puppet of The Internet’s Son, and yesterday Favreau shared a photo of a very special someone holding Baby Yoda: George Lucas. Indeed, the Star Wars architect met his spawn, and the result is an adorably awkward photo that resembles a grandfather holding his grandson for the first time.

Lucas visited the set of the first season of The Mandalorian so it’s unclear if this photo is from that time, or if it’s a new photo from the currently-filming second season of the series. Lucas’ protégé Dave Filoni made his live-action debut directing episodes of Season 1, who also had a hand in writing some of the episodes as well.

I am quite interested to see some sort of making-of documentary for this show. Favreau and his team used cutting edge technology to render the space-set backgrounds in real time, which is pretty much the only way a TV show of this scale can be made that quickly. And of course I want to see how Puppet Baby Yoda fit into everything.

Check out the photo of George Lucas holding Baby Yoda below, and brace for it to become a new internet meme. The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on Disney+ later this year.