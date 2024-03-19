The Big Picture George Lucas publicly supports Bob Iger and Disney, highlighting trust in the strategic direction of the company amidst a proxy fight.

In a significant development that's capturing the attention of the entertainment industry, George Lucas, the visionary creator behind the Star Wars saga, has publicly thrown his support behind The Walt Disney Company and its embattled CEO, Bob Iger, amidst an escalating proxy fight. The strong words of support underscore the trust between Lucas and the House of Mouse, which was forged when Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for over $4 billion.

The conflict revolves around a proxy fight initiated by activist investor Nelson Peltz, who is vying for a seat on Disney's board of directors. Peltz's campaign, led through his firm Trian Fund Management, has criticized the company's recent performance and leadership decisions. However, Iger, who took over the CEO position for the second time in November, has been defending his vision for Disney's future, emphasizing a strategic reorganization and cost-cutting measures to steer the company back to its pre-pandemic glory. Iger has also not been shy in pointing the finger at a desire for quantity over quality for Disney's streaming service, Disney+, which has led to the company taking its eye off the ball in other areas, as evidenced by a poor year at the box office as well as critically.

What Did George Lucas Say About Bob Iger and Disney?

Lucas's backing of Disney and Iger is not just a vote of confidence from one of the industry's most revered figures, it's a powerful statement about the strategic direction and leadership of the company as, while no longer involved with the franchise, Lucas' name is synonymous with Star Wars and as a significant shareholder in the company, his opinion is certain to carry a lot of weight with the everyday shareholders.

“Creating magic is not for amateurs. When I sold Lucasfilm just over a decade ago, I was delighted to become a Disney shareholder because of my long-time admiration for its iconic brand and Bob Iger’s leadership. When Bob recently returned to the company during a difficult time, I was relieved. No one knows Disney better. I remain a significant shareholder because I have full faith and confidence in the power of Disney and Bob’s track record of driving long-term value. I have voted all of my shares for Disney’s 12 directors and urge other shareholders to do the same.”

The acquisition of Lucasfilm by Disney was a landmark deal, bringing together two of the most influential forces in entertainment. Under Disney, the Star Wars franchise has expanded significantly, with new films, series, and theme park attractions continuing to draw in audiences around the world.