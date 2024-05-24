The Big Picture George Lucas reveals that he preferred to work on some projects anonymously to avoid overshadowing the main creators.

He helped get movies like Body Heat off the ground without putting his name on them.

Lucas acted as a "silent partner" to help talented individuals bring their projects to life.

You can ask anyone in Hollywood about how hard it is to get a project off the ground, and they'll all agree that it takes superhuman strength. That's why producers, writers and directors need all the help they can get in order to see an idea they believe in come to life. When you have a name like George Lucas, though, it might make things a bit easier. During a conversation in a packed theater at Cannes, the Star Wars creator revealed why he preferred to work on some projects anonymously.

Lucas told Cannes attendees that he was deeply involved in a movie that was never associated with him: A 1981 police drama starring William Hurt (Black Widow) and Kathleen Turner (The Kominsky Method) titled Body Heat. Written and directed by Lawrence Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story), the movie centers around a woman that decides to kill her rich husband with the help of her lover. Lucas loved it.

"I actually helped [Lawrence] Kasdan get his first movie off the ground, but I didn't put my name on it. I didn't put my name on a bunch of movies. That one was 'Body Heat.' I said, 'Larry, if I put my name on that movie, it's all gonna be about me. It's all gonna be about me making these kinds of movies, and we don't want that. I want it to be you making this movie.'"

George Lucas Thinks the "Silent Partner" Track Was the Best Route For Him

Lucas isn't wrong: considering the universe he established himself in—the sci-fi adventure that spawns new material to this day—people would indeed be curious to see what the heck he was doing getting involved in a thriller movie that ended up becoming a BAFTA nominee. By believing in the project but becoming a "silent partner" to it, he was able to use his influence to get the movie made without generating expectations about his involvement.

The director and writer also revealed that he acted this way "a few times," and one of them was with cult-classic Labyrinth. He mentioned that he decided to get involved in the project "because Jim [Henson, director] and I got to be friends in England because his studio was right across the street from us. He needed some help on the script, and I said, 'Well, I'll help you with the script,' and he said, 'You can be a producer.' So I did get involved in the film." Lucas capped it off by saying that he loves Henson and called him "a genius." He went on to say:

"A lot of those are like that. I think, 'This guy is great. I wanna help him.' I mean, Jim Henson wasn't a small guy. It was very hard to get movies off the ground, and I wanted to help people who I thought were talented. I thought I could use my pressure to make it happen somehow, and I did it. That's why I became a producer."

