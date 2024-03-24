The Big Picture Before becoming a filmmaker, George Lucas wanted to race cars and work as a mechanic.

Lucas nearly lost his life in a violent car accident in 1962, forcing him to reckon with his mortality and aspirations for the future.

Though he abandoned his dream of racing cars professionally, Lucas has consistently incorporated his love of racing into his films.

After the disappointing reception of his feature-length debut, THX-1138, George Luas rebounded with American Graffiti in 1973. A nostalgic, lighthearted account of the filmmaker's youthful days spent listening to rock and roll while roaming the streets of Modesto, California, the autobiographical hit struck a nerve with audiences, becoming a box office smash and nabbing five Academy Award nominations, including two for Lucas' direction and co-written screenplay.

Riding high on the film's success, he was well on his way to forever altering the pop culture landscape by building a multimedia empire via Star Wars. Years before making massive contributions to the entertainment industry, however, George Lucas had decidedly different aspirations for his future that would partially serve as inspiration for American Graffiti. From a young age, he took a devoted interest in cars and hoped to become a professional racer, but such a lofty aspiration led to a near-death experience that ultimately set him off on a path toward filmmaking.

George Lucas' Interest in Racing Cars Almost Got Him Killed

Though he was interested in entertainment and photography while growing up in Northern California, George Walton Lucas Jr.'s true passion was for cars. As a high school student with little to no interest in academics, he could often be found buzzing around his family's property on a motorcycle and cruising the local neighborhood with friends. Eventually shifting from motorcycles to cars, he got his hands on a yellow Autobianchi Bianchina courtesy of his father. Much like American Graffiti's John Milner (Paul LeMat) and his yellow hot rod, Lucas beefed up his car with a powerful engine and racing belt, taking to the streets of Modesto with the reckless abandon of an aspiring race car driver. "I've loved cars ever since I was little," Lucas remembers. "I got involved in racing cars ever since I was, like, 14." According to Biography, Lucas participated in local races and won several, but his prospects of a career behind the wheel came to a screeching halt in 1962.

Just a few days before graduating from high school, the 18-year-old was driving home from the public library in the beloved Autobianchi Bianchina. Moments later, while making a left turn into his driveway, Lucas was hit by an oncoming Chevy Impala and ejected from his car, which careened into a nearby tree and crumpled like a piece of tin. Ironically, it's been alleged that the failure of his racing belt is likely to have saved his life, as it prevented him from being in the Bianchina when it met its violent demise. Alive but badly injured, Lucas suffered multiple broken bones and bruising to his lungs, leading to a four-month recovery in a hospital that gave him ample time to ponder his mortality and future.

Lucas’ Abandoned His Dream of Racing Cars To Pursue Filmmaking

After surviving his brush with death, George Lucas began reconsidering his prospects for becoming a race car driver. "I was at this sort of crossroads-but it made me apply myself more," explains Lucas, "because I realized more than anything else what a thin thread we hang on in life, and I really wanted to make something out of my life." Emerging from the harrowing experience humbled and with a greater appreciation for each day, he worked towards academic excellence, particularly in the fields of anthropology and psychology, and took a renewed interest in photography that would lead to a friendship with cinematographer and filmmaker Haskell Wexler.

Lucas' creative endeavors set him on a path toward higher education and, with Wexler's help, he was accepted into the University of Southern California's film school. According to Lucas, film schools weren't exactly highly regarded in academic circles at the time, making his decision to study cinema baffling to some. "I loved photography and everybody said it was a crazy thing to do because in those days nobody made it into the film business," he acknowledges. But Lucas had an immediate and intuitive knack for filmmaking, churning out numerous shorts that were celebrated among his peers at USC and film festivals. While his dramatic pivot from racing cars to making films was an unexpected turn of events, the young student of cinema was suddenly able to combine multiple interests and passions into creatively fulfilling endeavors.

George Lucas' Passion for Racing Cars is Evident in His Filmmaking

The man behind one of history's most iconic and lucrative pieces of intellectual property may have shifted gears professionally, but his love of automobiles and high-speed excitement often informed his storytelling sensibilities as a filmmaker. Beginning with his time at USC, Lucas managed to merge his interest in racing with his newfound creative outlet with 1:42.08, a short, non-narrative film featuring a driver zooming around a racetrack. Shot and co-edited by Lucas, 1:42.08 is one of the filmmaker's thrilling formative efforts, displaying a knack for crafting kinetic visual energy.

Lucas' need for speed on the big screen would ultimately carry over to his feature films. It's no coincidence that THX-1138 concludes with a climactic car chase, while American Graffiti, Lucas' tender love letter to the cruising culture he fondly recalls as a teenager, wraps up with a race between two hotheaded drivers. His Star Wars films took things to another level altogether via fast-paced dogfights in outer space, an iconic speeder bike chase through the forests of Endor, and a pod race sequence that arguably holds up as one of the prequel trilogy's most memorable and heart-pounding sequences decades later.

George Lucas' films have consistently explored characters' desires to detach themselves from societal structures and expectations in pursuit of freedom, making it no surprise that his affinity for taking to the open road has always been present despite having given up on his dreams of racing cars. The car accident that nearly ended his life in 1962 didn't merely mark the substitution of one passion for another, but rather a fluid evolution that ultimately led to the blending of seemingly disparate interests. It stands to reason that had Lucas not been in that horrible accident, moviegoers around the world may have been deprived of one of cinema's most legendary and influential filmmakers.

