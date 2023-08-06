The Big Picture George Lucas foresaw the potential value of merchandising rights for Star Wars and insisted on holding onto them, exploiting 20th Century Fox's underestimation of merchandising's worth.

20th Century Fox's past merchandising failure with Doctor Dolittle likely influenced their decision to grant Lucas merchandising rights, which ultimately led to his immense profits.

The decision to give Lucas the merchandising rights had significant ripple effects, including Lucas' control over the sequels and potentially even the eventual acquisition and closure of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

If you're a major film studio, and a young filmmaker comes to you with an idea for a sprawling science fantasy franchise that has a chance at being wildly successful, how would you respond? Would you willingly give up any and all rights to the merchandise because of a terrible musical you made a decade prior and are still licking your wounds over your financial loss? If you answered yes to that question, then congratulations, you are 20th Century Fox, and you just gift-wrapped George Lucas billions of dollars because of how badly you bungled a Doctor Dolittle film thanks to your merchandising push.

George Lucas Saw the Future in 'Star Wars' Merchandising Rights

When George Lucas envisioned Star Wars as an idea to sell, he may not have had any idea it would become the massive media empire it is today, but he had enough foresight and business acumen to ensure he had the merchandising rights to the film. According to Brian Jay Jones' definitive biography on Lucas, Lucas felt he had a "moral obligation" to hold onto as many rights to his baby as he could, including both merchandising rights and commercial tie-ins, even though he admitted he never saw it going further than "R2D2 mugs and little wind-up robots". 20th Century Fox had a reputation for "giving away merchandising rights, just for the publicity", and that they were vastly underestimating the value of merchandising in general, using it purely for promotional purposes. So, when George made this demand, Fox gave it to him not because they actually saw money in it, but because they got George for a cheap deal ($165,000 total, plus an immediate $10,000 payment for signing the agreement), and merchandising rights were considered a "sub-tier clause" in contracts anyway, so it didn't seem like that big of an ask.

But why would a major successful studio like 20th Century Fox be so willing to just throw away an opportunity like that? Even if they thought it had little chance of a major profit, surely the chance couldn't have been so low as to be unworthy of consideration, right? If you look into Fox's past, you will find a potential answer: Doctor Dolittle.

Why Was 'Doctor Dolittle' Such a Merchandising Failure?

Yes, Doctor Dolittle. No, not the Eddie Murphy one, or whatever that Robert Downey Jr. atrocity was. I'm referring to the 1967 20th Century Fox-produced musical version starring Rex Harrison, it's only notable for being a godawful film, an atrocious production full of rampant behind-the-scenes drama and inflated budgets, and being one of the worst Oscar nominees for Best Picture in film history. In a year when the other nominees are In the Heat of the Night, The Graduate, Bonnie and Clyde, and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, this film being officially canonized as in the same ballpark is one of the cruelest examples of how persuasive Oscar campaigning can be. In Pictures at a Revolution, film historian Mark Harris discusses how Fox was incredibly intelligent with schmoozing the Oscars and getting them to vote even their lesser well-received films into Oscar glory; for instance, critics hated The Sound of Music, but that did gangbusters at the box office and won Best Picture along with many other Oscars. Part of the reason they were so successful at doing this is that a "large portion of the voting membership" was employed by Fox, and if any current strikes have taught us anything, it's that nothing will get workers fired up more than their livelihoods being used as collateral.

What makes Doctor Dolittle relevant to Star Wars is that 20th Century Fox tried so hard to make Dolittle a success that they spent too much money on a huge marketing campaign that failed. According to an LA Times article by Marla Matzer, George Lucas's at-the-time head of marketing Charles Lipincott is quoted as saying “Fox had tried to do a merchandising program on ‘Doctor Dolittle’ [in 1967], and it flopped... There were isolated examples of movies that had successful merchandising programs, but it really wasn’t considered a big deal”. On top of that, Fox didn't even have a major merchandising department, as Lipincott claims "they had a guy who just went over deals that were brought to them". This combination of lack of foresight and a traumatic history with marketing choices resulted in Fox fumbling the bag and giving George Lucas the keys to his digital kingdom.

Did Fox Give George Lucas 'Star Wars' Merchandising Rights Because of 'Doctor Dolittle'?

As far as historical records show, there is no confirmation that any 20th Century Fox executives specified the Doctor Dolittle debacle as a direct reason for completely forking over the merchandising to George Lucas. Nobody who was there or has knowledge of the meetings between the executives and Lucas has said that any discussion of Fox's past was brought up outside of Lucas mentioning that Fox was "insane" for how they handled promotions in the past. But considering that the merchandising flop of Dolittle contributed to one of the biggest losses in Fox's history, it had to have been in the back of the executives' minds when they gave George Lucas the merchandising rights. This crucial judgment error resulted in George Lucas earning huge profits from Star Wars merchandise — rights that were entirely his.

Think of the various ripple consequences this wound up having. The Star Wars sequels that followed were effectively independent productions funded and fully controlled by George Lucas himself, only relying on 20th Century Fox for distribution. Those films helped turn the brand into an even larger financial juggernaut, single-handedly reshaping how Hollywood has focused on making blockbusters up to this very day. To the point that Disney, already arguably the most powerful entertainment corporation in the world, bought the rights to Star Wars from George Lucas in 2012, which became one step towards Disney eventually absorbing and shutting down 20th Century Fox Studios. In a sense, you could argue that the fiasco of Doctor Dolittle's merchandise not only paved the way for George Lucas' astronomical wealth but was the butterfly effect ripple that led to Fox's doom. Master Yogurt would be most disappointed.