With such a storied history, fans have always wanted a peak behind the curtain of Lucasfilm. Whether it be simply a look behind the scenes of the company or a deep dive of the process of creating a specific work, it's no wonder there have been a number of documentaries made involving George Lucas, his films, and his company. Now, it seems that another one is on the way as a multi-episode documentary about Lucas as well as the revolutionary visual effects company he founded, Industrial Light and Magic (ILM).

According to composer James Newton Howard, his friend and a longtime contributor at Lucasfilm Lawrence Kasdan, a man who is a credited writer on some of the studios biggest films such as The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, and Solo, will be directing a six-episode docuseries on Lucas and ILM.

This was revealed on the Score: The Podcast where Howard said that he had just finished scoring the documentary. Howard also revealed that he might be involved with the upcoming Disney+ sequel to LucasFilm's 1988 film Willow which will be overseen by Jon Kasdan, the son of Lawrence.

Industrial Light and Magic was founded in 1975 by Lucas when he wanted to create groundbreaking special effects for his upcoming movie, Star Wars (maybe you've heard of it?). Teaming up with Douglas Trumbull, Lucas brought together a team of students, artists, and engineers and After the success of the original film, Lucas began to expand the company to do special effects for not only the entirety of the Star Wars saga and other Lucas projects like Indiana Jones, but also films like the Back to the Future trilogy, Terminator sequels, the Harry Potter series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even more, topping out at around 300 different films.

ILM was acquired by Disney when their parent company, Lucasfilm, was purchased back in 2012. With such a long and reaching involvement in some of the biggest series and blockbusters of the last 50 years, a multi-part in depth look at the studio's history will be very interesting to see.

The documentary does not have a release date as of yet and does not have a means of distribution. While Disney and Lucasfilm are not confirmed to be involved with this production, it is fair to expect that it might end up on Disney+ with the rest of the projects coming from the topic of the series.

