In 2015, George Lucas told Vanity Fair, “You go to make a movie and all you do is get criticized, and people try to make decisions about what you’re going to do before you do it. You know, it’s not much fun. And you can’t experiment, you can’t do anything. You ‘have’ to do everything a certain way. I don’t like that, I never have — I started out in experimental films and I want to go back to experimental films, but of course, nobody wants to see experimental films.” Considering his decades-long status as a pop culture icon, such a statement may come as a surprise to those unfamiliar with Lucas' earliest efforts at filmmaking.

Though his name is synonymous with large-scale, high concept entertainment geared toward the masses, George Lucas actually kicked off his career behind the camera as an experimental artist, priding himself on rejecting conventional sensibilities in favor of more challenging, esoteric material. While enrolled as a student in USC's film program, the budding auteur quickly made a name for himself as a man who thinks outside the box, impressing classmates and instructors alike with a bold vision of what the cinematic experience could amount to. It wouldn't be until several years later that, after a series of unforeseen events and circumstances, Lucas would pivot into more crowd-pleasing filmmaking and forever change the Hollywood landscape.

A Maverick Filmmaker With a Unique Vision

In 1965, 21-year-old George Lucas began attending USC's School of Cinematic Arts. While rubbing elbows with future filmmakers like John Milius, Walter Murch, Randal Kleiser and Caleb Deschanel, the young man from Modesto immediately made a splash and was arguably the breakout whiz kid on campus. Equipped with a roll of film equivalent to one minute of screen time and instructed to "test the camera," Lucas assembled his first collegiate project with Look at Life. As a rapid-fire collage of startling black-and-white imagery depicting many of the turbulent world events taking place in the mid-20th century, Look at Life is an example of ambitious, frenetic, non-narrative filmmaking at its finest. In reflecting on his classmate's earliest cinematic efforts, Walter Murch has stated, "George's films, right from the beginning, had a freedom and an inventiveness and a boldness to them that were astonishing.

Fascinated by the cinéma vérité aesthetic of filmmaking, which eschews traditional narrative standards in favor of a more pure and experiential approach to fusing image with sound, Lucas continued churning out experimental projects he would later characterize as "tone poems." Following Look at Life was a short titled 1:42.08, another non-narrative film emphasizing style over formal storytelling. As an avid fan of automobiles generally and race cars more specifically, it's only fitting that Lucas would craft a project featuring the high-speed antics of a competitive driver barreling down a racetrack. Clocking in at a lean seven minutes, 1:42.08 is a trilling exercise in technique. Featuring fast-paced editing, kinetic camerawork, and a powerful soundtrack made up solely of the race car's roaring engine, Lucas' film further displayed signs of a filmmaker who had a knack for playing with the cinematic medium.

But his crowning achievement at USC would arrive the following year with the 15-minute Electronic Labyrinth: THX 1138 4EB. As the basis of what would be Lucas' first feature film years later, Electronic Labyrinth tells the tale of a man desperately trying to escape his dystopian reality. Navigating a subterranean network corridors and tunnels, evading the eyes and ears of a quasi-futuristic surveillance state, he ultimately breaks free from the confines of his oppressive community. The film presented audiences with a lyrical, otherworldly experience heavily reliant on visuals and, like his previous student films, was less concerned with a concrete narrative and more focused on creating a surreal cinematic experience. Electronic Labyrinth was an unqualified hit among fellow film students and casual festival goers, and caught the attention of a future friend and collaborator. Steven Spielberg was particularly enamored by what he saw and, decades later, recounted of Lucas' film, "It was such a huge vision in so very few minutes. It just spoke volumes about the future and my favorite subject, science-fiction."

Mr. Lucas Goes to Hollywood

Upon graduating from USC, Lucas won a scholarship that sent him to the Warner Bros. lot as an intern on the Fred Astaire starring vehicle, Finian's Rainbow. It was on this set that he met and befriended UCLA film school alumnus, Francis Ford Coppola, who would soon embark on a cross-country production of another film, The Rain People. Tagging along with his friend and confidant, Lucas simultaneously crafted his own film in the form of a documentary about the making of Coppola's feature. It wouldn't be long before the two men, along with a handful of colleagues from their respective film schools, formed the independent production company American Zoetrope with the intention of working outside the Hollywood system. One of the first projects on the company's slate was a feature-length adaptation of Lucas' Electronic Labyrinth: THX 1138 4EB.

But after completing his first feature, Lucas was confronted by the harsh reality of a major studio's aversion to risk-taking. Although he'd been allowed to make the film on his own creative terms, the filmmaker was reliant on Warner Bros. for THX's theatrical distribution. After viewing a cut of the film, the studio promptly panicked over the idea of releasing such a grim, unconventional science-fiction parable about the current and future states of society. Then-head of production at Warner Bros., John Calley, recalled of seeing Lucas' film, "There was nobody in the room, I must confess, who knew what to do with THX-1138. Had everybody thought, 'Holy Christ, it's Easy Rider 2, and we're going to make a fortune,' everyone would've hugged and kissed." Coppola remembers that Calley "absolutely couldn't believe that we had made this film, and just hated it so much."

After a contentious relationship with Warner Bros., Lucas ultimately lost creative control over his feature-length debut. The experience was a formative one for the young filmmaker, validating his reluctance to work with a studio and cementing feelings of disaffection with the Hollywood system in general. But every crisis is an opportunity, and following the disastrous industry reception of THX-1138, Lucas set off on a decidedly different creative path with his next two films.

"Make a Comedy"

The semi-autobiographical American Graffiti was essentially born out of a dare. Frustrated with Lucas' avant-garde tendencies, Francis Ford Coppola told his friend to take a more straightforward approach to filmmaking and deliver a comedy. The result was the classic 1973 comedy about a night in the life of a handful of high school graduates in 1962. Modestly budgeted at $777,000, American Graffiti was a breakout hit with moviegoers and critics. In addition to raking in a whopping $140 million at the box office, the film secured five Academy Award nominations, including for Lucas' direction and co-written screenplay.

To say that the success of his sophomore effort was a major turning point for Lucas would be an understatement. Not only was American Graffiti his first film to be seen by mainstream audiences around the world, it was also his most conventional film to date in terms of structure and narrative. Imbued with thematic subtext that's run through Lucas' body of work, seeing a jaded and wayward protagonist break free of rigid confines in pursuit of self-discovery, the film struck a universal nerve with its accessible story, relatable characters, and nostalgia for a bygone era of pop culture.

American Graffiti was also notable for its soundtrack of hit songs from the '50s and '60s, marking one of cinema's earliest forays into a wall-to-wall soundtrack of beloved tunes. In addition, the notion of dividing a film up into parallel narratives, each of which follows a different key character, was also considered unusual and risky by the standards of the time. Lucas, always an innovator and fond of experimentation, had managed to break some new ground while also playing to the delights of mainstream audiences. But in terms of blazing a new trail with a piece of filmmaking geared towards the masses, American Graffiti would pale in comparison to Lucas' next film.

A Milestone in Pop Culture Sets Lucas On a Different Path

When Lucas' third feature hit theaters on May 25, 1977, the landscape of cinema was forever altered. Star Wars soon became the biggest movie of all time, setting new standards for large-scale entertainment. Seemingly in the blink of an eye, the filmmaker who had prided himself on going against the creative grain was suddenly in a position of tremendous mainstream success and exposure. Lucas commented on the sudden and unexpected nature of his status in the film industry when he stated, "I was sort of fighting the corporate system, which I didn't like. And I'm not happy with the fact that corporations have taken over the film industry. But now I find myself being the head of a corporation, so there's a certain irony there. It's that I've become the very thing that I was trying to avoid, which is basically what part of Star Wars is about."

Coming Full Circle

After decades of writing, directing, producing, and ultimately advancing the technological goal posts of filmmaking, George Lucas has left an indelible stamp on the history of cinema. Since stepping away from Hollywood and selling Lucasfilm to Disney, however, he's publicly expressed a desire to return to his experimental roots regarding creative aspirations. In 2015, shortly before the franchise he birthed returned to the big screen with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, he told Charlie Rose, "I'm going to make movies that only I want to see and I want to do. I've always wanted to do that. I fell into popular movies by accident. I always disliked Hollywood theatrical movies. I didn't want to have anything to do with them."