George Lucas's box office legacy is incredible in more ways than one—though mostly due to Star Wars and Indiana Jones. Easily considered among the best summer blockbusters of all time, each original entry of those franchises has gone down in history as a phenomenon so integral to the cultural zeitgeist that sequels and reboots have been made several decades after the originals blew up the box-office.

In that sense, it's relatively easy to guess the majority of George Lucas's 10 most financially successful movies (meaning ones he either directed or served as executive producer for). There might be a surprise or two, but what's more interesting is comparing the monetary heights of, say, the Star Wars prequels to the original trilogy. Given that these movies were released over the course of four separate decades, it's especially important to use Box Office Mojo's list that's adjusted for inflation to calculate which were truly the most successful in their eras.

10 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989)

Adjusted Lifetime Domestic Gross: $463,032,605

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade stars Harrison Ford as the titular character with none other than Sean Connery as his father. The treasure of choice this time is the Holy Grail, with the Nazis (who were also the antagonists in the original) hot on their trail. Steven Spielberg returned to direct what was initially supposed to be the final movie in the franchise, but now it could be considered more like the end of an original trio.

More lighthearted than its predecessor, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is viewed as the sequel that perhaps shares the most in common with the original entry. This is a good thing, as the critics liked it then and still like it today. Audiences certainly packed into the theaters to watch, too, so the five years between this sequel and the previous one seemed worth the wait.

9 'Star Wars: Episode II—Attack of the Clones' (2002)

Adjusted Lifetime Domestic Gross: $500,999,845

Star Wars: Episode II—Attack of the Clones basically has two storylines: one about the creation and deployment of a secret clone army, and the other is a love story between Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and former-queen-now-senator Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman). Attack of the Clones also introduced Count Dooku (Christopher Lee), though it takes a surprisingly long time for him to show up and start being a pain to the protagonists.

Writer-director George Lucas's second Star Wars prequel made a lot of money by virtue of its title, but it wasn't much better received than its predecessor. With a 54 on Metacritic and a 65 on Rotten Tomatoes, it's safe to say that Attack of the Clones garnered a mixed reception in general. Nevertheless, it definitely led to profitable movie tickets, video games, costumes, toys, and countless other merchandise sold all over the world.

8 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' (1984)

Adjusted Lifetime Domestic Gross: $501,602,336

In a strange twist of movie fate, Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom accidentally became very significant to film history, as the second installment in the Indian Jones franchise was one of the movies responsible for why the PG-13 rating exists. Upon its 1984 release, PG-13 didn't exist yet; so when Temple of Doom was given a PG rating, director Steven Spielberg was criticized for making a movie with more violence than parents felt comfortable showing their kids. (The other "PG" movie deemed too violent for young children was Gremlins, which also involved Spielberg and came out just a few weeks afterward.)

Another fun fact is that Steven Spielberg's future wife, Kate Capshaw, co-stars with Harrison Ford as Willie Scott. Still set in the 1930s, this adventure film is about Indy's attempt to get his hands on a rock stolen from an Indian village by a malicious underground cult. Though not considered the best of the franchise, this was the first sequel and therefore bound to make a bunch of money.

7 'Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Adjusted Lifetime Domestic Gross: $555,871,502

Considered the best of the much-maligned prequels, Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge of the Sith had more action and better visuals than its two predecessors. It begins with a space battle in which Anakin and Obi-Wan face off against Count Dooku on an enemy spaceship. This is also where they meet General Grievous (voiced by Matthew Wood), a four-armed droid trained in the Jedi arts. Along with Palpatine's manipulation of Anakin, this film has more than its fair share of villains.

With a 68 on Metacritic and a 79 on Rotten Tomatoes, Revenge of the Sith was given much better reviews than Episodes I and II. It is quite far from perfect, but there were more than enough Star Wars fans who were going to show up, no matter how messy it was, to make this a big financial success. This would be the final live-action movie in the franchise that Lucas would write and direct. In fact, he wouldn't have any more say after selling Star Wars to Disney in 2012.

6 'American Graffiti' (1973)

Adjusted Lifetime Domestic Gross: $615,742,991

There was a brief period when Lucas wasn't yet known as the sci-fi and adventure guy who pioneered technical advancement in special effects and sold merchandise based on action-packed blockbusters. For a few years in the mid-70s, most in the film industry knew him as the guy who directed the coming-of-age film, American Graffiti, about a group of kids who just graduated from high school and go for one more night on the town before moving on to the next phase in their lives.

Produced by friend Francis Ford Coppola, this movie includes actors who would become known for their roles in even bigger films, such as Richard Dreyfus (Jaws) and Harrison Ford. The most surprising presence here might actually be Ron Howard, who would go on to become an Academy Award-winning director with plenty of box-office victories of his own. This is one of the best coming-of-age movies ever (nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and more), which should help explain its massive success.

5 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Adjusted Lifetime Domestic Gross: $829,651,658

Raiders of the Lost Ark is regarded by many as one of the most rewatchable adventure films ever made. Harrison Ford plays Indiana Jones, an archeology professor who teaches by day and runs away from giant boulders in caves to collect priceless artifacts by night. He doesn't like snakes, he prefers guns to swords, and he uses a whip. Set in the 1930s, this movie launched a series that has lasted through to the present, with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny released in 2023.

By the time of its theatrical release in 1981, Harrison Ford had already made it big from Star Wars, another George Lucas trilogy that wasn't even finished yet. But Ford was able to distinguish Indy from Han Solo, which definitely helped pave a way for him to not be recognized for only one character (a problem his Star Wars co-stars would have to overcome with greater difficulty). Though Lucas came up with the idea, he handed the directing duties over to his friend, Steven Spielberg. The rest is history.

4 'Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Adjusted Lifetime Domestic Gross: $846,224,377

Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace was given super-high expectations, and those who loved the original trilogy were thrilled to revisit the story from long ago in a galaxy far, far away. Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor star as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi. The two Jedi (and one of the most annoying characters of all time, Jar Jar Binks) wind up guarding Queen Amidala on the desert-planet Tatooine and meeting a young boy named Anakin Skywalker there while trying to fix their ship.

With a 51 on Metacritic and a 52 on Rotten Tomatoes, this first prequel is largely considered the worst. While the original trilogy was filmed on location, Phantom Menace introduced extensive use of a green screen and CGI to create elaborate backgrounds of various worlds and aliens that haven't aged as well as Lucas hoped. There are many more issues, but The Phantom Menace was given so much hype that tons of Star Wars fans flocked to theaters and bought the toys anyway. Never underestimate good marketing.

3 'Star Wars: Episode VI—Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Adjusted Lifetime Domestic Gross: $881,336,578

Return of the Jedi (Episode VI) marks the end of the original trilogy. It begins with Han Solo frozen in carbonite, and so the movie begins with the plan to free him from Jabba the Hutt. Luke has mastered the force at this point, as well as his temperament, which leaves him largely emotionless throughout the film.

This is arguably the first installment in the Star Wars franchise that feels like the movie is more interested in money than in proper storytelling. The second Death Star battle feels like a lesser copy of the original one, and the Ewoks are more cuddly than practical (their logs and spears shouldn't be a match for the Empire's metal walkers and lasers). As the Hollywood Reporter wrote of the film, "there's a kind of desperation about it, a feeling that Lucas and co-writer Lawrence Kasdan are simply trying to figure out what they can do next to amuse the kiddies." Amuse them they did, as the movie unsurprisingly led to big box office numbers and an endless amount of toys.

2 'Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Adjusted Lifetime Domestic Gross: $920,818,947

In The Empire Strikes Back (eventually called Star Wars: Episode V), Luke and the rebels have gone to a rebel base on the planet Hoth after the destruction of the Death Star. Not for long, though, as an attack by the Empire forces them to flee and split up. Han and Leia ride the Millennium Falcon to (relative) safety while Luke goes to Kashyyyk to continue his Jedi training with master Yoda. Since Star Wars made so much money, this sequel was pretty much guaranteed to make its fair share as well; which it did, and so much more.

The Empire Strikes Back took pretty much everything that made its predecessor great and expanded on it: the groundbreaking special effects, some of John Williams's greatest music, more iconic characters, and more compelling planets. Considered both one of the best sequels of all time and one of the darkest sequels of all time, this film clearly made enough of a mark to instantly become one of the highest-grossing sequels, too.

1 'Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope' (1977)

Adjusted Lifetime Domestic Gross: $1,668,979,715

Star Wars is none other than the sci-fi space adventure that launched one of the most beloved and highest-grossing franchises in movie history. Written and directed by a very stressed-out George Lucas, the movie is about a young man named Luke Skywalker who is compelled to leave his family farm to learn what is known as the Force and help his neighbor Ben Kenobi recover important files. With the help of Han Solo and company, they infiltrate a space station called the Death Star and join a group of rebels in their struggle against the authoritative Empire that rules the galaxy.

One of the first blockbusters, Star Wars (not yet called Episode IV: A New Hope) launched Mark Hamil, Carrie Fischer, and Harrison Ford to superstardom. So much mythology, controversy, and money has been made since that it's difficult for any single person to keep track of any one of those categories. Released in 1977, its ripple effect continues to this day.

