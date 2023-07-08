Despite the fact that fans are begging for his return, George Lucas was torn down by these same people for his Star Wars prequels and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, both of which have taken on a newfound appreciation that is treated as if this has always been the case. It's simple, we owe this man an apology. With the release of James Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, fans are once again singing Lucas's praises for the creative choices that he made back in the late '90s and early 2000s, choices that these same fans were way too critical of initially. Dial of Destiny is already criminally underrated, and given its emotionally charged story and fantastic Harrison Ford performance, it's likely to see a resurgence in adoration in the coming years... much like the Star Wars prequels and Crystal Skull both have. Movies aren't bulletproof, not by any means, but maybe now is the time that we should take notes on appreciating the films and the filmmakers that we have while we have them.

Don't Overthink It: 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Is a Good Movie!

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been released to quite mixed reactions all across the board. The movie does have its defenders of people who love it, but more than anything, people's thoughts have ranged from iffy to overwhelmingly negative. Audiences have criticized the film for being too slow, not having enough action, relying too much on CGI, having a weak MacGuffin in the titular dial, being too derivative, and more. Some of these things come down to preference and the kinds of things a fan might look for in an Indiana Jones movie, and there's nothing wrong with that, but a lot of these issues just come down to relentlessly nitpicking.

It doesn't help that this movie is being released during a summer that's swimming in CGI-reliant blockbusters (or at least movies trying to be blockbusters). The Flash, Fast X, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 are all circling Indy's latest adventure. Really, Dial of Destiny is a big, expensive (too expensive) blockbuster that tells an emotionally driven story about a man's long, violent, promiscuous life catching up to him. There is action, but most of the action surrounds Indy (in a way that still somehow manages to be thrilling). Ford was in his late 70s when they shot this, would it really have been smart to try to make an action-heavy installment like Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and have him throwing punches left and right? There's a great supporting cast, John Williams' score still rocks, it doesn't rely on callbacks to the original movies, and it has wonderful dramatic moments. Dial of Destiny is pretty great, but audiences still want to tear it down because it is not "as good as the original movies." The Indiana Jones movies are the types of movies that shape us in our childhood and adolescence. No follow-up will ever live up to that bar in our eyes... and that's okay!

'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' Is Better Than You Remember

This tendency to brutalize big blockbuster releases is no stranger to the man who started it all: George Lucas. From the rerelease of his original Star Wars trilogy in the mid-90s until just before the announcement that Disney bought Lucasfilm in the early 2010s, Lucas took ridiculous amounts of heat from all corners of the globe. There were complaints that there was too much CGI in these newer movies, too much cheesy dialogue, some questionable character choices, and much more. While these points are true to an extent, they were blown far out of proportion. People treated the Lucasfilm movies of the '90s and 2000s like they were The Room. Eventually, the Star Wars world Lucas created became too taxing for him and his family, and he made the difficult decision to sell Star Wars to Disney. Not only was this an understandable move, it would only work wonders for his reputation.

So Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and the prequels were once criticized for the aforementioned reasons. While the CGI in these movies has remained looked down upon, pretty much everything that they were once criticized for has taken on a newfound appreciation. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull might be terrible, but it's still a really good time. What's also interesting is that these points are the same things that Dial of Destiny has been put through the wringer for, but it is undoubtedly better than its predecessor. So if Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was able to take on a new life, it's almost a guarantee that Dial of Destiny will.

We Need to Appreciate 'Dial of Destiny' Right Now

But if Dial of Destiny is almost sure to have some sort of future re-evaluation, why can't we just enjoy it now? These days, initial reactions spread like wildfire across the internet, circling their way back around to where they started and bouncing off of new viewers on the regular. Everything is either the greatest thing ever or the worst thing ever, and when it comes to big franchises returning, everyone wants to jump on the hate bandwagon. People have become accustomed to listening to the general consensus instead of evaluating how they might individually feel about a new entry in a beloved series. Goofy clips of movies are shared on Twitter, moments are memed to death, and the movie ends up hardly existing as a movie. It simply becomes an object of hate. No one wants to actually go back to watch these films anymore, they just remember the points that they've heard other people say a million times.

Now that Dial of Destiny has been released, there's a new movie that everyone wants to pile on, as well as a previous film that will make look smart for changing your tune. Then, when the series is rebooted with a new actor in the part, everyone will recognize Dial of Destiny for the strengths that they could have recognized upon release. The movie has Ford's best dramatic work in the role, a wonderful chase through New York City, beautiful cinematography, fun performances from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Antonio Banderas, an appropriate amount of tasteful callbacks, and for being a wonderful send-off to the series. Yes, there's bad CGI, the de-aging stuff is weird (but honestly incredible!), and it's a bit too long, but the positives remain. All of these factors are here, right now. We aren't going to discover these things when a director's cut is released down the line, these elements are all in the first cut that we've gotten and are truly fantastic.

Franchises Evolve — and That's Okay!

Look at what these sorts of reactions have cost us in the past. George Lucas continued to revolutionize movie-making technology with the prequels and, along with Steven Spielberg, crafted a fun, if flawed, fourth Indiana Jones movie. People took the negatives of those movies, blew them out of proportion, and chased Lucas away. Currently, Lucasfilm doesn't exactly have the most consistent quality in their projects, but there's still loads of great stuff coming out of there. The biggest point is that Star Wars is different now than it was in 2005, when Revenge of the Sith was released, a movie that was better than the prequels while still being a failure, but now is seen as one of the best in the series. And when The Phantom Menace was released in 1999, Star Wars was different than it was when Return of the Jedi came out in '83, a movie that was seen as a disappointment in comparison to the previous films, but now we love it and can't imagine Star Wars without it.

Crystal Skull was hated upon release, but now, all anyone wants to talk about is how well-directed the "nuke the fridge" scene is, how magical the ending is when Mutt (Shia LaBeouf) picks up Indy's hat, how Spielberg's hold on Indy action was as great as ever, or how Ford and Karen Allen's (the best Indy Girl) chemistry never wavered. But haven't we spent the last 15 years hearing about how catastrophically terrible these things were? Or were they always good? Yes, they were always good. So people wasted the last 15 years that they could have spent enjoying a film, choosing instead to personally attack an artist and bring him down so low that he had to walk away from it all. Maybe we should all just slow down, log off of Twitter, and really think about what we're watching with Dial of Destiny. Let's look past the fact that an 80-year-old man isn't pummeling Nazis, shrug off the dodgy CGI, and appreciate the heart at the center of this intentional and cathartic achievement. It's the perfect send-off to the series.

George Lucas deserved better when Crystal Skull and the prequels came out. While this newfound praise is better late than never, it's still a shame that the guy who gave us so much had to be raked over the coals so badly. Films are not bulletproof, but they are to be judged fairly and honestly. In that same way, Dial of Destiny has its share of shortcomings, but its positives greatly outweigh the negatives. Hopefully, people take it easy on Ford, Mangold, and everyone involved. They created a new story with hardly any nostalgia bait-y callbacks, one that boasts loads of the series' hallmarks, but... the first four had those as well. If you haven't seen Dial of Destiny yet, try and go in with an open mind. That being said, if you have already seen it, maybe roll the movie around in your head a bit more. You might find it totally in the green now, or maybe you won't, but you're definitely bound to discover more of the undeniable positives that it has in store. Here's hoping that we can level our heads and move forward in the way that we evaluate artistic works, preventing any treatment like what George Lucas was given.